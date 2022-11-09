Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Youngkin sends handwritten apology to Nancy Pelosi for dig over Paul Pelosi attack, House Speaker accepts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accepted Youngkin's apology, her spokesperson says

Mike Emanuel
By Mike Emanuel , David Spunt , Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Liberal media outlets helped create misinformation on the Paul Pelosi attack: Will Cain Video

Liberal media outlets helped create misinformation on the Paul Pelosi attack: Will Cain

Fox News’ Will Cain and Geraldo Rivera weigh in on the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband and the conspiracy theories that have ensued on ‘MediaBuzz.’ 

A spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed to Fox News that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent Pelosi a handwritten apology note regarding the assault on her husband, Paul Pelosi.

The spokesman also confirmed the speaker has accepted the apology.

Youngkin faced backlash for a remark he made at a Virginia campaign rally for GOP candidate Yesli Vega when he said, "There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California." 

Democrats quickly criticized those remarks for being insensitive.

EMOTIONAL NANCY PELOSI DETAILS HOW SHE LEARNED OF HUSBAND'S ATTACK: ‘I NEVER THOUGHT IT WOULD BE PAUL’ 

As of midday Wednesday, it remained unclear which party controlled the House majority. 

On the left, Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi are pictured while attending the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. The image on the right shows attack suspect David DePape.

On the left, Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi are pictured while attending the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. The image on the right shows attack suspect David DePape. (Michael Short/ San Francisco Chronicle )

On the topic of the Paul Pelosi attack, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs on Tuesday night said of Speaker Pelosi: "She’s losing the gavel but finding the hammer. Too soon? Is that too soon?"

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a rally for Yesli Vega, Republican candidate for Virginias 7th Congressional District, on Nov. 7, 2022, in Triangle, Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a rally for Yesli Vega, Republican candidate for Virginias 7th Congressional District, on Nov. 7, 2022, in Triangle, Virginia. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

A clip of the remark at the Arizona GOP watch party drew backlash on Twitter. 

"Absolutely revolting and disgusting," Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., tweeted. "Andy Biggs has encouraged political violence before, but this is particularly awful even for him." 

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a handwritten written apology. 

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a handwritten written apology.  (Getty Images )

Beyer overwhelming secured his fifth term in Congress on Tuesday night against Republican Karina Lipsman. Meanwhile, Biggs secured his re-election to represent Arizona's 5th Congressional District.

David DePape, 42, faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco, California on Oct. 28 and beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer, resulting in injuries that forced the House speaker's husband to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture, in addition to other injuries.

