Minnesota fraud hearing sparks immigration clash as GOP lawmaker spotlights Somali welfare data

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, wasted no time in peppering witnesses at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday about the Somali community’s role in alleged widespread fraud uncovered in Minnesota.

In an exchange with Brendan Ballou, a former federal prosecutor and Democrat witness, Gill highlighted a series of ways in which Somalis showed a statistical reliance on government support programs in Minnesota.

"Do you know what percentage of Somali-headed households in Minnesota are on food stamps? 54%," Gill said.

LEFT-WING DEMS STEER $1M TO ADDICTION GROUP OPERATING ABOVE MINNEAPOLIS SOMALI RESTAURANT AMID FRAUD FALLOUT

"Do you know what that number is for native Minnesota-headed households?" Gill asked.

Ballou began to respond but was cut off by more questions from Gill.

"Well, to be clear, a majority of —" Ballou began.

"It's 7%," Gill interjected. "There's a big difference between 54% and 7%, no?"

"You're using the phrase ‘native Minnesotans’ — the majority of Somali Minnesotans are as Minnesotan as any of us. They were born in the United States," Ballou fired back, noting that there could be some overlap between Gill's numbers.

Gill pushed on.

"What percentage of Somali-headed households are on welfare in general? It's 81%," Gill said. "After ten years of being in the United States, what percentage of Somali immigrant households continue to be on welfare? The number is 78%."

Gill’s statements come as Republicans more closely evaluated the fraud levels discovered in Minnesota in recent months. Investigators at the local and federal levels have uncovered myriad fraud schemes posing as daycare centers, food programs, health clinics and more accused of robbing the state of up to $9 billion. In these cases, the investigators say fraudsters either inflated the numbers of the people they allegedly helped or fabricated their services altogether — all while receiving government dollars.

While Republicans have stressed a need to tackle fraud writ large, the Somali community has come under special scrutiny.

NOEM UNLOADS ON WALZ OVER ICE RAID CRITICISM: ‘REALLY? YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT TAXPAYER DOLLARS?’

According to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., investigators have charged 98 defendants — 85 of whom are of Somali descent.

Gill pressed Ballou on whether Somalis made Minnesota a stronger state.

"Doesn't sound like something that makes our country stronger to me. And I think most Americans would agree with me on that," Gill said.

Gill also questioned witnesses on whether Democrats potentially stand to benefit from the Somali community's support.

"Would you say this is, that the Somali population is an important demographic for Democrats to win over politically?" Gill asked Walter Hudson, a Republican Minnesota state representative.

"Unquestionably," Hudson responded.

"Got it. Do you think it would have hurt Democrats' political standing with the Somali population to investigate this fraud? You're saying that there was a political incentive to cover up widespread Somali fraud. Is that right?"

Hudson again confirmed Gill’s thinking.

Democrats at the hearing, such as ranking member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., pushed back on Gill’s characterization, warning about drawing a blanket accusation across the board on Somalis in Minnesota.

"When people commit fraud and people get hurt, there's going to be repercussions, as there should be. We want to hold foreign fraudsters accountable. We want to protect the victims, innocent, innocent people so those that can access services and continue to access services across this country. That's how it should work," Garcia said.

NOEM PUTS NEWSOM ON NOTICE, VOWS CALIFORNIA PROBE AFTER MINNESOTA FRAUD BUST

The No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives, Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the House GOP whip, has called for the Trump administration to deport Somalis convicted in relation to the Minnesota fraud ring.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gill’s comments on the Oversight Committee also come as Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, introduced legislation on Tuesday that would require U.S. refugees from Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Somalia to self-deport after 180 days.