©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Homeland Security

ICE lodges detainer for illegal immigrant charged in brutal killing of New York taxi driver

Santos Paulino Vasquez-Ramirez illegally entered US in 2013, released under Obama administration

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Saturday that federal agents issued an arrest detainer for a criminal illegal immigrant charged with homicide and robbery after allegedly strangling a New York taxi driver to death earlier this month.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged the detainer for Santos Paulino Vasquez-Ramirez, an illegal migrant from Guatemala accused of brutally murdering a cab operator during a fare dispute Dec. 1 in Brewster, New York.

The body of the victim, Aurelio Zhunio-Orbez, was found floating in a local reservoir Dec. 7, according to DHS.

"Santos Vasquez Ramirez should’ve never been in our country in the first place and provided the opportunity to gruesomely take the life of Aurelio Zhunio-Orbez," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

DHS LAUNCHES 'WORST OF THE WORST' WEBPAGE TARGETING ALLEGED CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS NATIONWIDE

Santos Paulino Vasquez-Ramirez

Santos Paulino Vasquez-Ramirez was arrested and charged with murder and robbery Dec. 12. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Vasquez-Ramirez illegally entered the country in 2013, DHS said, and was later released into the country under the Obama administration.

An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal in early 2016.

"Open border policies have deadly consequences," McLaughlin said, adding that Santos Vasquez Ramirez will be transferred to federal custody. "ICE lodged an arrest detainer with local authorities to ensure this criminal illegal alien is never allowed back into American neighborhoods."

DHS RIPS DEM-RUN COUNTY AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT, ALLEGED MURDERER RELEASED: 'BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS'

Aurelio Zhunio-Orbez

Aurelio Zhunio-Orbez, 66, of Danbury, Conn., was found dead in the Croton Falls Reservoir Dec. 7. (Department of Homeland Security)

McLaughlin added that, under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, "ICE is targeting the worst of the worst."

In a year-end report released Friday, the DHS said more than 2.5 million illegal immigrants have left the U.S. since President Donald Trump returned to office this year, leading to the "most secure border in American history."

ICE agents

ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Santos Paulino Vasquez-Ramirez, an illegal migrant from Guatemala accused of killing a taxi driver during a fare dispute Dec. 1 in Brewster, N.Y. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

An estimated 1.9 million migrants have been self-deported, and more than 622,000 have been forced out since Trump took office Jan. 20, according to DHS.

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

