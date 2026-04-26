Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Democrat Elections

Wisconsin Dem's bar laments 'we almost got free beer day' for Trump assassination

Owner Kirk Bangstad, a former Democratic Assembly candidate, has long promised free beer when Trump dies

By Eric Mack Fox News
close
Trump urges nation to 'resolve our differences' after shooting at WH Correspondents' Dinner Video

Trump urges nation to 'resolve our differences' after shooting at WH Correspondents' Dinner

President Donald Trump and other officials update the press on the emergency evacuation at the canceled White House Correspondents' Dinner and says it will be rescheduled within 30 days.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wisconsin brewery and taproom known for promising "free beer" when President Donald Trump dies is drawing renewed scrutiny for posting on Facebook "we almost got #freebeerday."

The Minocqua Brewing Company is owned by Wisconsin Democrat Kirk Bangstad, a former state Assembly candidate who has repeatedly used the brewery’s brand to attack Trump and Republicans. The brewery's social media lamented Saturday night's foiled attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Well, we almost got #freebeerday," the company's post read, although Fox News could not immediately identify the poster's tie to the owner. "Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We’ll never know."

IDAHO BAR OWNER FACES DEATH THREATS AFTER VIRAL PROMO OFFERING FREE BEER FOR ASSISTING ICE

Minocqua Brewing Company shown from Google Earth

The Minocqua Brewing Company is under fire again for its "free beer day" campaign openly anticipating the death of President Donald Trump after a foiled attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026. (Google Maps)

"Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens," the post concluded.

Bangstad was the Democrat nominee for Wisconsin’s 34th Assembly District in 2020, according to Ballotpedia, but lost the general election.

Minocqua Brewing sells politically themed merchandise, including shirts saying, "I wish it was free beer day," and pitches its progressive brand that pairs beer with activism and "snarky progressive merch."

DONALD TRUMP JR. WARNS POLITICAL VIOLENCE IS 'NOT GOING BOTH WAYS' AS HE MOURNS CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

facebook post by Minocqua Brewing Company

The Minocqua Brewing Company is under fire again for explosive calls for political violence against President Donald Trump. (Minocqua Brewing Company/Facebook)

Fox News Digital previously reported on the brewery’s "free beer day" vow. In January, Fox News highlighted a Minocqua Brewing message offering "free beer, all day long, the day he dies," and noted Bangstad’s comment that he would welcome people to celebrate Trump’s "impending death" with one caveat: "no red hats allowed."

Fox News also identified Bangstad as the founder of the Minocqua Brewing Company super PAC, which targets Trump and Republicans. Also, Bangstad once sued to keep Trump off the Wisconsin ballots before the 2024 presidential election.

The fresh backlash followed Saturday night’s security scare at the WHCA dinner in Washington, where Trump and first lady Melania Trump were evacuated after shots were fired outside the ballroom.

Fox News reached out Sunday to Bangstad, the brewery and the Wisconsin Democratic Party. In a January statement to Fox News, Bangstad welcomed the celebration of the "impending death" of Trump.

PENTAGON CALLS CHARLIE KIRK POSTS ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM’; DEM WARNS DISCIPLINE IS ‘UN-AMERICAN’

Peter Doocy question to Trump: Why does this keep happening to you? Video

Bangstad and Minocqua Brewing have drawn repeated scrutiny beyond their anti-Trump messaging. Wisconsin Public Radio reported Bangstad was charged last year in a harassment case tied to a dispute with a local newspaper publisher, and Wisconsin newspaper reporting said he later entered a no-contest plea in a disorderly conduct case and was found guilty earlier this month.

JB PRITZKER CONDEMNS POLITICAL VIOLENCE AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH, SAYS TRUMP'S RHETORIC 'OFTEN FOMENTS IT'

Trump-backed House candidate Michael Alfonso called out the normalization of Bangstad's rhetoric in the state.

"This brewery is owned by a man named Kirk Bangstad, and he’s not just some random crazy guy," Alfonso posted on X. "Kirk is friends with current Democratic gubernatorial frontrunner Francesca Hong. He previously employed Rebecca Cooke, the Democrat currently running against Derrick Van Orden, and was himself the Democratic nominee against my father-in-law, Sean Duffy, in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District—where I am now running for office."

Minocqua Brewing Company shown from Google Earth

The Minocqua Brewing Company is under fire again for its ‘free beer day’ campaign openly anticipating the death of President Donald Trump. (Google Earth)

TRUMP RALLY GUNMAN ACTED ALONE, FBI SAYS — BUT QUESTIONS ABOUT MOTIVE PERSIST

Wisconsin Republicans and the Republican National Committee are calling out the ties to Bangstad.

"Wisconsin Democrats are so sick in the head that an attempted murder is funny to them," RNC spokeswoman Delanie Bomar told Fox News Digital on Sunday morning.

"All Wisconsin Democrats, including Rebecca Cooke, must immediately condemn this disgusting behavior."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News also reached out to Cooke's campaign for comment.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this story.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue