Wisconsin Dem's bar laments 'we almost got free beer day' for Trump assassination

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A Wisconsin brewery and taproom known for promising "free beer" when President Donald Trump dies is drawing renewed scrutiny for posting on Facebook "we almost got #freebeerday."

The Minocqua Brewing Company is owned by Wisconsin Democrat Kirk Bangstad, a former state Assembly candidate who has repeatedly used the brewery’s brand to attack Trump and Republicans. The brewery's social media lamented Saturday night's foiled attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Well, we almost got #freebeerday," the company's post read, although Fox News could not immediately identify the poster's tie to the owner. "Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We’ll never know."

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"Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens," the post concluded.

Bangstad was the Democrat nominee for Wisconsin’s 34th Assembly District in 2020, according to Ballotpedia, but lost the general election.

Minocqua Brewing sells politically themed merchandise, including shirts saying, "I wish it was free beer day," and pitches its progressive brand that pairs beer with activism and "snarky progressive merch."

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Fox News Digital previously reported on the brewery’s "free beer day" vow. In January, Fox News highlighted a Minocqua Brewing message offering "free beer, all day long, the day he dies," and noted Bangstad’s comment that he would welcome people to celebrate Trump’s "impending death" with one caveat: "no red hats allowed."

Fox News also identified Bangstad as the founder of the Minocqua Brewing Company super PAC, which targets Trump and Republicans. Also, Bangstad once sued to keep Trump off the Wisconsin ballots before the 2024 presidential election.

The fresh backlash followed Saturday night’s security scare at the WHCA dinner in Washington, where Trump and first lady Melania Trump were evacuated after shots were fired outside the ballroom.

Fox News reached out Sunday to Bangstad, the brewery and the Wisconsin Democratic Party. In a January statement to Fox News, Bangstad welcomed the celebration of the "impending death" of Trump.

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Bangstad and Minocqua Brewing have drawn repeated scrutiny beyond their anti-Trump messaging. Wisconsin Public Radio reported Bangstad was charged last year in a harassment case tied to a dispute with a local newspaper publisher, and Wisconsin newspaper reporting said he later entered a no-contest plea in a disorderly conduct case and was found guilty earlier this month.

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Trump-backed House candidate Michael Alfonso called out the normalization of Bangstad's rhetoric in the state.

"This brewery is owned by a man named Kirk Bangstad, and he’s not just some random crazy guy," Alfonso posted on X. "Kirk is friends with current Democratic gubernatorial frontrunner Francesca Hong. He previously employed Rebecca Cooke, the Democrat currently running against Derrick Van Orden, and was himself the Democratic nominee against my father-in-law, Sean Duffy, in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District—where I am now running for office."

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Wisconsin Republicans and the Republican National Committee are calling out the ties to Bangstad.

"Wisconsin Democrats are so sick in the head that an attempted murder is funny to them," RNC spokeswoman Delanie Bomar told Fox News Digital on Sunday morning.

"All Wisconsin Democrats, including Rebecca Cooke, must immediately condemn this disgusting behavior."

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Fox News also reached out to Cooke's campaign for comment.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this story.