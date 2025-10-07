Winsome Earle-Sears releases ‘Two Bullets’ ad scathing opponent for failing to demand Jay Jones’ ouster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: In a new ad released Tuesday, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears lambasted gubernatorial opponent Abigail Spanberger as the Democrat declined to explicitly call for her party’s attorney general nominee to bow out of his race as his controversial texts scandal unravels.

The ad, entitled "Two Bullets," begins with Earle-Sears appearing on-screen approving the message before a narrator begins describing the scandal enveloping the Democratic attorney general candidate, former Norfolk, Virginia, state delegate Jerrauld "Jay" Jones.

"Jay Jones says he wants to put two bullets in a political opponent."

The ad then intersperses a widely circulated clip of Spanberger, a former Virginia congresswoman, saying, "Let your rage fuel you."

The narrator then returns, citing headlines that "Jones says he hopes an opponent’s children die," before again interspersing Spanberger’s "rage" comment.

"Abigail Spanberger continues to support Jones," the narrator then says.

A clip of Spanberger speaking at a rally then plays, in which she says voters deserve "an attorney general who will stand up for the people of Virginia."

"Abigail Spanberger: She stands with him, not us."

Spanberger’s campaign repeatedly has rebuffed claims the candidate has called for political violence, and Spanberger has said the phrase came from her mother — liberal activist Eileen Davis — who urged her and others to write letters and make phone calls based on their political sentiments.

"Abigail has and will continue to condemn comments that attempt to make light of or justify violence of any kind — full stop," a Spanberger spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Abigail has a long record of working across party lines and ideologies to get things done, and she will continue to bring people together as Virginia’s next governor."

Spanberger also released her own ad targeting Earle-Sears Tuesday, criticizing her and Republicans for supporting President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and opposing abortion.

