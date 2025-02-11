SCOOP: Trump budget chief Vought to tell GOP senators $175B needed 'immediately' for border security

FIRST ON FOX: President Trump's newly sworn in Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought will emphasize to Republican senators the urgent need for border security funding on Tuesday, telling them an immediate $175 billion is necessary.

At a weekly Senate GOP lunch, Trump's budget chief will speak to lawmakers, stressing that more money and resources are needed to secure the border and to continue undoing Biden-era immigration policies, a senior administration official told Fox News Digital exclusively.

NOEM, HEGSETH, BONDI PLEAD WITH CONGRESS FOR MORE BORDER FUNDING AMID LARGE-SCALE DEPORTATIONS

In his presentation, Vought will detail what the administration requires for "robust and sustained" border security and immigration enforcement, according to the official.

Vought will explain that given Trump's significant actions to address illegal immigration, money is running out. And for the administration to keep enforcing the new policies and conducting operations across the country, those resources must be renewed.

LORI CHAVEZ-DEREMER: THE LITTLE-KNOWN TRUMP NOMINEE WHO MAY NEED TO RELY ON DEMS

The funding being sought would go toward ramping up personnel across agencies, expanding detention capacity and reinstituting the "Remain in Mexico" program.

It would also include border wall construction and building border infrastructure, deploying innovative surveillance technology to the border, deporting migrants, military support for deportation operations, enhancing the Coast Guard's role in border enforcement and giving state and local governments the financial and operational resources to deal with the effects of large-scale illegal immigration, per the official.

TRUMP NOMINEE TULSI GABBARD CLEARS LAST HURDLE, HEADS FOR FINAL CONFIRMATION VOTE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This will be relayed to the Republican senators by Vought during the GOP lunch.

The $175 billion topline request has already been factored into Senate Committee on the Budget Chairman Lindsey Graham's reconciliation bill, which is slated to go through the key committee this week.