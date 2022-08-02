White House releases image of Biden huddling with advisers ahead of al-Zawahri strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House has released an image Tuesday showing President Biden huddling with his national security team ahead of the airstrike that resulted in the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

The photo was captured on July 1 in the buildup to the U.S.-led counterterrorism operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, that unfolded over the weekend.

"At this meeting, the President was briefed on the proposed operation and shown a model of the safe house where Al-Zawahri was hiding," the White House said in a statement.

The 71-year-old al Qaeda leader had ruled the terrorist organization since the death of Usama bin Laden in July 2011.

A one-time surgeon, Zawahiri was known by U.S. intelligence as a terrorist mastermind for helping plot the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"We make it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out," said President Biden.

The drone strike was the first one publicly acknowledged by the White House since U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan last year. The withdrawal saw the U.S. abandon billions in military equipment, air bases, and prisons crammed with enemy combatants to the Taliban.

Fox News’ Haris Alic contributed to this report.