White House protests GOP-led bill that would compel Israel support

The White House is speaking out against a Republican-led bill that would force President Biden to stop withholding military shipments to Israel.

Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced the Israel Security Assistance Support Act over the weekend, which would "[compel] the expeditious delivery of approved defense articles and services to Israel, including third-party deliveries."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke out against the bill at her Monday press conference, claiming it put restraints on the president's ability to fulfill foreign policy objectives.

"We strongly, strongly oppose attempts to constrain the president’s ability to deploy U.S. security assistance consistent with U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives," said Jean-Pierre at the Monday press briefing.

Biden has so far withheld one shipment of weapons covered by the Israeli aid package passed in Congress last month.

Jean-Pirre told reporters at the press conference that the Biden administration intends to eventually follow through with all $17 billion of aid approved by Congress.

"It is our objective, as well, that we plan to spend every last cent appropriated consistent with legal obligations, including in the recent […] national security supplemental that was just passed," she said.

The White House's unclear intentions regarding fulfilling the Israeli aid package has threatened to rupture the Democratic Party.

Twenty-six Democrats signed a letter to the president last week expressing concern about "the message the Administration is sending to Hamas and other Iranian-backed terrorist proxies."

After President Biden gave his ultimatum of withholding offensive weapons to the Jewish state if Israel were to launch an invasion of Rafah, rocket attacks rained down on Israel on Friday from Rafah, with more rockets fired on Saturday.

Hamas launched rockets from Rafah at the southern Israeli city of Beersheva on Friday for the first time since December, as Iranian proxy Hezbollah sent a barrage of rockets into the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, causing a massive fire.

