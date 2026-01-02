White House ‘laser focused’ on affordability as Trump softens tariff strategy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is ramping down tariffs for even more goods as the White House zeroes in on its messaging surrounding affordability — an issue dominating American voters' concerns.

The White House announced Wednesday that tariffs slated to kick in Thursday on furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities would be postponed for another year — a move that comes as President Donald Trump already has scaled back tariffs on imported foods like coffee and bananas.

"This indicates that on some level the White House understands that President Trump’s tariffs are driving up consumer prices, and that Trump and the Republican Party are incurring substantial political damage from higher prices," Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute think tank in Washington, said in an email to Fox News Digital Friday.

The White House slapped a 25% tariff on furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities in October. Tariffs on furniture were slated to increase to 30% in January, and tariffs on the cabinets and vanities were set to increase to 50%.

WHITE HOUSE TEASES MAJOR HOUSING AFFORDABILITY PLAN AS PRICES SQUEEZE AMERICANS

But now, the current 25% rate will remain for the rest of the year, the White House said in December, due to "productive" negotiations with trade partners to address "trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products," according to the White House.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in November that household furnishings increased 4.6% in the past year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics's Consumer Price Index released in December found that consumer costs rose 2.7% in the past year.

As a result, Republican strategist Matt Gorman said that he expects the White House to roll out additional initiatives like delaying higher tariffs in 2026.

TRUMP TOUTS BRINGING COUNTRY BACK FROM 'BRINK OF RUIN'

"The White House is laser-focused on cutting costs for the American people. This is another example of that. These tariffs give the president maximum flexibility and that’s a huge asset of their use," Gorman, who previously served as the communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in an email to Fox News Digital Friday. "I’d expect to see more of these moves, lowering costs for the average consumer, as the year moves along."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on how the delay on higher tariffs ties into Trump’s messaging on affordability and the economy, and said that the order reflects that trade talks are moving forward positively.

Affordability and the economy were top priorities for voters in the 2025 election, which included New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s race, as well as several other key gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, which Democrats ultimately won.

FOX NEWS POLL: AS PRICES PINCH, VOTERS SEE TRUMP FOCUSED ELSEWHERE

Fox News Voter Poll data found that New York City voters ranked affordability as their top concern, and that New Jersey voters reported the state's high taxes and the economy ranked as their top two issues. Additionally, the poll data found that half of voters in Virginia said that the economy was their top priority.

The election has prompted Republicans to hone in on economic issues in recent weeks, casting blame on former President Joe Biden for rising inflation costs and touting Trump’s record on economic issues.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For example, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in December that Trump’s policies are making America "affordable again," and that the administration is working every day to "bring down the cost of living through bigger paychecks and lower prices."

Additionally, Trump has maintained that the economy is "roaring," and said in December he would rate his performance on the economy an "A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus."