Trump touts bringing country back from 'brink of ruin'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump touted the work his administration has done since January in an address to the nation on Wednesday night as he labeled the U.S. the "hottest country in the world."

Trump blamed his predecessor Joe Biden and reiterated claims that his administration inherited a "mess" as he praised the work done since taking office to improve the economy, curb the influx of drugs into the U.S., and support the U.S. military.

"Here at home, we're bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin," Trump said. "The last administration and their allies in Congress looted our treasury for trillions of dollars, driving up prices and everything at levels never seen before. I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast."

Trump also said that Americans would start to see the benefits of his massive tax and domestic policy bill that was signed into law in July. The bill included key provisions that permanently established individual and business tax breaks included in Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and incorporated new tax deductions to cut duties on tips and overtime pay.

TRUMP SAYS ECONOMY WILL ‘ROCKET’ AFTER SIGNING 'BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL': ‘IT’S GOING TO BE REALLY GREAT’

"Next year, you will also see the results of the largest tax cuts in American history that were really accomplished through our great, big, beautiful bill, perhaps the most sweeping legislation ever passed in Congress," Trump said.

Trump also touted the strength of the U.S. military under his administration, citing strong recruitment numbers across the services. As a result, Trump said that military service members will receive a new so-called "Warrior Dividend" before Christmas to send troops $1,776 in honor of America's founding in 1776.

"We are sending every soldier $1,776. Think of that," Trump said. "And the checks are already on the way."

TRUMP SET TO ADDRESS THE NATION IN PRIMETIME WHITE HOUSE SPEECH AS AMERICANS REPORT ECONOMIC SQUEEZE

Trump signed off his address claiming that the U.S. is respected once again, and is the "envy of the entire globe" as he wished Americans a "Merry Christmas."

"Our nation is strong. America is respected and our country is back stronger than ever before," Trump said. "We're poised for an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen. Soon we will host the World Cup and the Olympics, both of which I got. But most importantly, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence."

The speech comes as Trump has launched a new effort focusing on his economic policies, amid criticism surrounding how his administration has handled messaging on economic issues. Scrutiny intensified following the November elections that delivered Democrats wins in several key elections – including the New York mayoral race, and the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races – where Democrats focused on "affordability."

While Trump told Politico in December that he would grade his economy an "A+++++," voters don’t share the same optimism. For example, 76% of voters reported that they view the economy negatively, an increase from 67% who reported the same in July and the 70% who said so following former President Joe Biden’s term, a November Fox News national survey found.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has previously held several White House addresses, including in November after two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington, and another in June after the U.S. military launched strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.