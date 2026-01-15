White House defends 'aptly named' Department of War as watchdog flags up to $125M cost

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House stood by its decision to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War on Thursday — even as watchdogs warn the change could cost taxpayers as much as $125 million.

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a congressional research agency, the costs come primarily from the manpower the change would require.

"Broadly, the costs would include staff time spent updating document templates, revising websites or modifying letterhead," the CBO’s report said.

"The scale of those costs would depend on how aggressively DOD implemented the title and how it prioritized renaming activities over other ongoing missions."

On the low end, the change could cost as little as $10 million, the CBO said.

Asked if the switch is worth the price tag, the White House told Fox News Digital the name is more in line with what the nation's armed services are equipped to do.



"Under President Trump’s leadership, the now aptly named Department of War is refocused on readiness and lethality — and its title now reflects its status as the most powerful fighting force in the world. The White House is working hand-in-glove with the Department of War on implementation of the Executive Order," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement.

The estimates of the name change hinge on whether the DOD intends to immediately replace items like stationery, signage, nameplates, uniforms, shirts and more — or whether those items can be phased out over time as they naturally make their way out of circulation. It also depends on whether the change is limited to the Department of Defense itself or all the defense-wide agencies under its purview.

Secretary Pete Hegseth's office at the Department of War did not respond to a request for comment on its plans.

The report explains that the cost analysis is based on analogous changes to military bases from 2020 to 2023, removing the names of Confederate officers. In that change, the agency estimated implementing name revisions to nine bases would cost up to $5 million per station. Final estimates came out slightly under that projection at $39 million.

The name-change efforts began last year when President Donald Trump issued an executive order in September. The administration framed the move as a restoration of the department’s original design.

"The Founders chose this name to signal our strength and resolve to the world. The name ‘Department of War,’ more than the current ‘Department of Defense,’ ensures peace through strength, as it demonstrates our ability and willingness to fight and win wars on behalf of our nation at a moment’s notice, not just to defend," the White House said in a statement at the time.

"It was under this name that the Department of War, along with the later-formed Department of the Navy, won the War of 1812, World War I and World War II."

The CBO noted the department’s name can be officially changed only by an act of Congress.