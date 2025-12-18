Trump quietly signs sweeping $901B defense bill after bipartisan Senate passage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump signed into law a nearly $1 trillion defense policy bill Thursday and approved what looks to be the largest military spending package in U.S. history.

The fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act authorizes $901 billion in military spending, roughly $8 billion more than the administration requested, according to Reuters.

It also delivers a nearly 4% pay raise for troops, provides new funding for Ukraine and the Baltic States and includes measures designed to scale back security commitments abroad.

In a release shared online, Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., said, "With President Trump's signature, the FY2026 NDAA officially delivers on our peace-through-strength agenda with a generational investment in our national defense.

"Not only does this bipartisan bill ensure America's warfighters are the most lethal and capable fighting force in the world, but it also improves the quality of life for our service members in the 12th District and nationwide."

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, the Senate passed the NDAA Wednesday, sending the compromise bill approved with bipartisan support to the president's desk.

Trump signed it quietly Thursday evening, according to Reuters.

The NDAA includes $800 million for Ukraine over the next two years as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays U.S. firms for weapons for Ukraine's military.

It also includes $175 million for the Baltic Security Initiative, which supports Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

The bill prohibits reducing U.S. troop levels in Europe below 76,000 for more than 45 days without formal certification by Congress.

The legislation also restricts the administration from reducing U.S. forces in South Korea below 28,500 troops.

Trump ultimately backed the bill in part because it codifies some of his executive orders, including funding the Golden Dome missile defense system and getting rid of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, per Reuters.

"Under President Trump, the U.S. is rebuilding strength, restoring deterrence and proving America will not back down. President Trump and Republicans promised peace through strength. The FY26 NDAA delivers it," House Speaker Mike Johnson had said in a statement Dec. 7 on the new measures.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.