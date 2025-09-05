Trump signs order renaming Pentagon back to ‘Department of War’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Friday signed his 200th executive order which authorized the Department of Defense to revert its name back to the "Department of War."

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said the new name "sends a message of victory, a message of strength" to the world.

"It has to do with winning," the president went on. "We should have won every war. We could have won every war. But we really chose to be very politically correct or woke."

"We won the First World War, we won the Second World War, we won everything before that and in between. And then we decided to go woke and we changed the name to the Department of Defense. So, we're going Department of War," he added.

Trump said the name is "a much more appropriate name, especially in light of where the world is right now."

"We have the strongest military in the world. We have the greatest equipment in the world. We have the greatest men. New factories of equipment, by far. There's nobody to even compete," he said.

Turning to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump said while smiling, "I'd like to ask our, secretary of war, to say a few words."

Hegseth thanked Trump for signing the order, saying, the name change restores the "warrior ethos" to America’s military.

"After winning a War for Independence in 1789, George Washington established the War Department and Henry Knox was his first secretary of war. And this country won every major war after that … 150 years after that, we changed the name after World War Two from the Department of War to the Department of Defense in 1947 and as you pointed out, Mr. President, we haven't won a major war since," said Hegseth.

"This name change is not just about renaming, it's about restoring," said the secretary. "Words matter. It's restoring, as you've gotten us to, Mr. President, restoring the warrior ethos, restoring victory and clarity as an end state, restoring intentionality to the use of force."

Hegseth pledged the War Department "is going to fight decisively, not endless conflicts. It's going to fight to win, not to lose. We're going to go on offense, not just on defense. Maximum lethality, not tepid legality. Violent effect, not politically correct," he said, adding, "We're going to raise up warriors, not just defenders. So, this War Department, Mr. President, just like America is back."

The executive order calls for using the Department of War as a secondary title for the Department of Defense, along with phrases like "secretary of war" for Hegseth, according to a White House fact sheet previously shared with Fox News Digital.

It’s unclear if Congress, which has the authority to establish federal executive departments, will need to step in to issue final approval on the move. However, Trump expressed confidence the name will stick, saying, "We're going with it, and we're going with it very strongly … but we'll put it before Congress."

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy and Emma Colton contributed to this report.