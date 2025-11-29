Watchdog group hits Letitia James with bar complaint after federal judge tosses case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A conservative-aligned watchdog group has filed a bar complaint accusing New York Attorney General Letitia James of professional misconduct tied to her Norfolk, Virginia, mortgage, allegations that were also at the center of her recently dismissed federal charges.

The Center to Advance Security in America (CASA) filed the complaint with the state’s Attorney Grievance Committee, accusing James of engaging in "illegal and dishonest conduct" in connection with the mortgage she took out on the property, according to the New York Post.

According to the complaint and related public statements, the group alleges that James’ actions raise concerns under the state's Rules of Professional Conduct, the ethical standards that govern lawyers in New York.

"Fraud, misrepresentation, honesty and trustworthiness are all factors that the Rules of Professional Conduct expressly consider when weighing whether to discipline an attorney," Curtis Schube, the group's director of research and policy, wrote in the four-page complaint, per the outlet.

"The Committee, therefore, should immediately investigate the allegations against James and, if by ‘preponderance of the evidence’ the allegations are substantiated, she should be disciplined accordingly."

A federal judge threw out the indictments against James and former FBI Director James Comey on Monday, finding they were illegitimate because they were brought by an unqualified U.S. attorney.

Judge Cameron Currie dismissed the bank fraud charges against James and the false statements charges against Comey without prejudice, meaning the charges could be brought again.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News' Martha MacCaullum that the Department of Justice plans to appeal.

"We believe the attorney in this case, Lindsey Halligan, is not only extremely qualified for this position, but she was in fact legally appointed," Leavitt said. "And I know the Department of Justice will be appealing this in very short order."

Currie, a Clinton appointee based in South Carolina, was brought in from out of state to preside over proceedings about the question of Halligan's authority because it presented a conflict for the Virginia judges. Comey's and James' challenges to Halligan's appointment were consolidated because of their similarity.

Halligan acted alone in presenting charges to the grand juries shortly after Trump ousted the prior interim U.S. attorney, Erik Siebert, and urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to replace him with Halligan, a former White House aide and insurance lawyer. Bondi complied, but Currie found the interim U.S. attorney term had already expired under Siebert and that the Virginia judges were now responsible for appointing a temporary U.S. attorney to serve until Trump could get one confirmed in the Senate.

James was indicted on Oct. 9 for allegedly falsifying mortgage documents to secure a $109,600 loan on the property. She was also charged with making false statements to a financial institution.

James, a second-term Democrat, was accused of claiming the property as her principal residence in 2023 despite being a public office holder in New York at that same time.

She has denied wrongdoing. She previously said she made an error while filling out a form related to the home purchase but fixed it. She noted that she never tried to deceive the lender.

Fox News Digital reached out to both the New York attorney general’s office and CASA, but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News’ Ashley Oliver and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.