Massie-led push to handcuff Trump on Iran gets Jeffries' backing

A resolution led by Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's war powers in Iran is getting the blessing of the House of Representatives' top Democrat.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., released a statement alongside other Democratic leaders Thursday announcing that they will force a vote on Massie's resolution next week.

"As soon as Congress reconvenes next week, we will compel a vote of the full House of Representatives on the bipartisan Khanna-Massie War Powers resolution," the joint statement read.

"This legislation would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran. The Iranian regime is brutal and destabilizing, seen most recently in the killing of thousands of protesters. However, undertaking a war of choice in the Middle East, without a full understanding of all the attendant risks to our servicemembers and to escalation, is reckless."

Jeffries and other top Democrats argued that any military force against Iran would be illegal without approval from Capitol Hill.

"We maintain that any such action would be unconstitutional without consultation with and authorization from Congress. Next week, every Member will have the opportunity to go on the record as to whether they support military action against Iran absent Congressional approval," they said.

Massie cited Congress' war powers in the Constitution in unveiling the legislation earlier this month alongside Khanna.

"Congress must vote on war according to our Constitution," he posted on X. "[Khanna] and I will be forcing that vote to happen in the House as soon as possible. I will vote to put America first, which means voting against more war in the Middle East."

But other Republicans, like House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast, R-Fla., are opposed to the resolution.

"This is not a war powers resolution, telling the President how he can protect our country. This is a surrender document to the Ayatollah, signed by a bunch of cowards, telling the President that no matter what Iran does, he cannot defend America," he told Fox News Digital.

There are multiple mechanisms for forcing a vote over the will of House leadership. But the quickest route is called a "privileged resolution," which mandates that a specific piece of legislation is considered by the full chamber within two legislative days of its introduction.

Before a vote on the measure itself, however, House GOP leaders can call for a preliminary vote to "table" the legislation or refer it to the relevant committee, both ways of effectively killing those resolutions.

It's considered easier for lawmakers in the majority party to vote to kill resolutions on that procedural vote before they have to take a vote on the bill itself.

Privileged resolutions, which are traditionally seldom used, have gained popularity in recent years as Republicans grapple with a razor-thin House majority.

In this case, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., can only afford one GOP defection if all Democrats vote to proceed with blocking Trump's war powers.

Because Massie is already likely to vote with the minority party, all remaining Republicans in the chamber must vote in lockstep to block the resolution.