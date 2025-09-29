A tale of two indictments: Top Dems say ‘no one is above the law’ on Trump, but decry Comey case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top Democrats are striking two very different notes on accountability: cheering President Donald Trump 's felony conviction as proof that "no one is above the law," while blasting the recent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey as pure political payback.

In 2019, then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said during a discussion at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco that Democrats believe "no one is above the law," including the commander-in-chief.

"Everybody wants the president to be held accountable in the most serious way. And everybody believes, now I'm talking on the Democratic side, that no one is above the law, especially the President of the United States," Pelosi said.

Former President Joe Biden reiterated the "no one is above the law" mantra before his White House remarks on the Middle East on May 31, 2024.

He said the New York case against Trump was "a state case, not a federal case," decided by "a jury of 12 citizens" after five weeks of evidence and deliberation.

The jury, Biden noted, "reached a unanimous verdict" finding Trump guilty on 34 felony counts, while emphasizing that Trump has the right to appeal.

"That’s how the American system of justice works," Biden said, calling it "reckless, dangerous, and irresponsible" to claim the trial was rigged simply because of an unfavorable outcome.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., addressed Trump's conviction in a June 3, 2024, floor speech saying that "former President Donald Trump is now a convicted felon."

"The most important takeaway from this case is that nobody's above the law, including Donald Trump," he added.

On the heels of Comey's indictment, Schumer said Sunday that he has "no faith in Trump’s judicial system."

Schumer said on NBC News’ "Meet the Press" that Trump "has turned this judicial system to be his own political fighter."

"He tells them to go after people he doesn’t like. He tells them to exonerate people that he likes," Schumer said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., denounced what he called a "malicious prosecution," reminding reporters that Trump previously fired a prosecutor who refused to bring "frivolous charges."

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued an even sharper rebuke.

"This kind of interference is a dangerous abuse of power," he warned. "By ousting a respected, independent prosecutor and replacing him with a partisan loyalist, Trump is undermining one of the most important U.S. attorney’s offices in the country and eroding the rule of law itself."

As Democrats leaned on the "no one is above the law" refrain, Trump struck back — telling reporters Friday at the White House that the indictment against the former FBI chief was about rooting out corruption, not political payback.

"It's about justice really, it's not revenge," Trump said. "It's also about the fact that you can't let this go on. They are sick, radical left people, and they can't get away with it, and Comey was one of the people."

"He wasn't the biggest, but he's a dirty cop," Trump said, adding, "He's always been a dirty cop. Everybody knew it."

Trump's comments came after Comey was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. He was indicted on two counts: alleged false statements within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.

Comey's arraignment is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 before District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff. If convicted, Comey faces up to five years in prison.

