Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

A tale of two indictments: Top Dems say ‘no one is above the law’ on Trump, but decry Comey case

Former FBI director faces charges for allegedly lying to Congress and obstructing proceedings

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
A tale of two indictments: Dems say ‘no one is above the law’ on Trump, but decry Comey case Video

A tale of two indictments: Dems say ‘no one is above the law’ on Trump, but decry Comey case

Top Democrats celebrate Trump’s conviction as accountability, but call the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey as political payback.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top Democrats are striking two very different notes on accountability: cheering President Donald Trump's felony conviction as proof that "no one is above the law," while blasting the recent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey as pure political payback.

COMEY INDICTMENT SPARKS FIERCE POLITICAL REACTIONS NATIONWIDE

In 2019, then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said during a discussion at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco that Democrats believe "no one is above the law," including the commander-in-chief. 

"Everybody wants the president to be held accountable in the most serious way. And everybody believes, now I'm talking on the Democratic side, that no one is above the law, especially the President of the United States," Pelosi said.

Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has previously applauded holding President Donald Trump to account, saying, "no one is above the law." (Getty Images)

Former President Joe Biden reiterated the "no one is above the law" mantra before his White House remarks on the Middle East on May 31, 2024.

He said the New York case against Trump was "a state case, not a federal case," decided by "a jury of 12 citizens" after five weeks of evidence and deliberation. 

COMEY DENIES CHARGES, DECLARES 'I AM NOT AFRAID'

The jury, Biden noted, "reached a unanimous verdict" finding Trump guilty on 34 felony counts, while emphasizing that Trump has the right to appeal.

Former President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy

Former President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy during a speech at the State Department in Washington on Jan. 13. (Susan Walsh/AP)

"That’s how the American system of justice works," Biden said, calling it "reckless, dangerous, and irresponsible" to claim the trial was rigged simply because of an unfavorable outcome.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., addressed Trump's conviction in a June 3, 2024, floor speech saying that "former President Donald Trump is now a convicted felon."

"The most important takeaway from this case is that nobody's above the law, including Donald Trump," he added.

On the heels of Comey's indictment, Schumer said Sunday that he has "no faith in Trump’s judicial system."

Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer told NBC News that he has "no faith in Trump’s judicial system." (Reuters)

Schumer said on NBC News’ "Meet the Press" that Trump "has turned this judicial system to be his own political fighter."

"He tells them to go after people he doesn’t like. He tells them to exonerate people that he likes," Schumer said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., denounced what he called a "malicious prosecution," reminding reporters that Trump previously fired a prosecutor who refused to bring "frivolous charges."

TRUMP ANSWERS WHETHER COMEY INDICTMENT IS ABOUT JUSTICE OR REVENGE

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued an even sharper rebuke. 

Tim Kaine speaks

Sen. Tim Kaine speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on July 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"This kind of interference is a dangerous abuse of power," he warned. "By ousting a respected, independent prosecutor and replacing him with a partisan loyalist, Trump is undermining one of the most important U.S. attorney’s offices in the country and eroding the rule of law itself."

As Democrats leaned on the "no one is above the law" refrain, Trump struck back — telling reporters Friday at the White House that the indictment against the former FBI chief was about rooting out corruption, not political payback.

"It's about justice really, it's not revenge," Trump said. "It's also about the fact that you can't let this go on. They are sick, radical left people, and they can't get away with it, and Comey was one of the people."

Trump speaks to reporters at the White House

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

"He wasn't the biggest, but he's a dirty cop," Trump said, adding, "He's always been a dirty cop. Everybody knew it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's comments came after Comey was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. He was indicted on two counts: alleged false statements within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.

Comey's arraignment is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 before District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff. If convicted, Comey faces up to five years in prison.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan and Emma Bussey contributed to this report.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue