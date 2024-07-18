RNC delegates, guests make predictions about Biden's political future amid reports he might exit 2024 race

Delegates and guests attending the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Wisconsin are making predictions about President Biden's political future amid reports he is closer to exiting the 2024 presidential race.

Fox News Digital spoke with multiple RNC attendees outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the site of the convention, and most felt Biden would ultimately drop his re-election bid but that it would matter little when the votes are finally counted.

"I think [former President] Trump's going to mop the floor with anybody they put up," one attendee said, adding that it seemed Biden was "on the way out the door."

"I don't think it really matters. I think whoever they have, their bench is kind of shallow and weak right now."

Another attendee told Fox he felt vindicated after predicting months earlier Biden wasn't going to end up being the Democrat presidential nominee.

"I think Saturday may have changed things slightly, but I doubt it," he said, referencing the failed assassination attempt against Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. "The globalists have a mission. They don't care anymore about Joe Biden. … I don't think it matters who they run. I don't think they have a shot to win a legitimate election at this point."

Others also predicted Biden would drop out, but some expressed hope he would stay in the race or thought that Democrats couldn't afford to dump him from the ticket so close to the election.

"They bet with him, and they keep telling us how far ahead in the polls he is, so they need to keep backing him all the way. I think it'd be disastrous if they change right now," she said.

"I think he understands, and his compatriots understand, he needs to drop out. So, I think he will. I have no idea who they're going to put up, you know, to replace him. I would hope it wouldn't be Kamala, but I have no idea," another said.

One attendee said it would be "totally fine" if Vice President Harris became the nominee or even California Gov. Gavin Newsom or former first lady Michelle Obama. "The people, I think, are waking up to know that that's just not the party of the people anymore. So, it doesn't matter."

The attendees also unanimously praised Trump's vice presidential running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, after his Wednesday convention speech, calling him "empathetic," "high energy" and "relatable."

Reuters reported Thursday that Biden is now "soul-searching" about the future of his candidacy, citing sources familiar with the matter, while NBC News reported a source close to the president as saying, "We’re close to the end."

The reports come after previous reporting from the Washington Post that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Biden he would lose and push the House of Representatives further under Republican control. The Post also reported that former President Obama told his allies that Biden needed to reconsider his candidacy.