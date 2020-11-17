Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham gives Vice President-elect Kamala Harris a fist bump on the Senate floor

Harris had returned to the Capitol for the first time as vice president-elect.

By Frank Miles | Fox News
Can a fist bump bring civility and unity to the parties?

In a very friendly moment, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., greeted Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., the  vice president-elect, with the new version of the handshake on the Senate floor.

It’s unclear if the greeting was a sign of congratulations.

Harris voted against Judy Shelton, a controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Her vote on Tuesday helped stall Shelton’s confirmation.

Harris also received a classified intelligence briefing and met with her Senate staff. Harris is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and her continued attendance at intelligence briefings comes as the Trump administration blocks President-elect Joe Biden from receiving such briefings.

President Trump has refused to acknowledged Biden’s victory, and the traditional transition process is not moving forward.

Asked about Trump’s false claims he won the election, Harris told reporters: “The American people want leaders that respect our democracy and our democratic process.”

