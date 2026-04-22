Jeffries calls Trump 'dumbest person ever' to sit at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

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Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called President Donald Trump the "dumbest person" to ever sit at the White House during an interview Tuesday.

The president previously called Jeffries a "low IQ person" on Tuesday and said he was always ranting about the war in Iran. MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell asked the House Minority Leader to respond to the president's comments.

"Well, it’s an extraordinary insult, but he continues to repeat it. And what’s so ironic is that Donald Trump is clearly the dumbest person ever to sit at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," Jeffries said.

Jeffries said Trump and Republicans have failed America.

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"But most importantly, Lawrence, this guy and Republicans have completely and totally failed America. They failed on the economy, failed on healthcare, failed on immigration enforcement," he said.

"And now they’ve gotten us into a reckless and costly war of choice, where more than a dozen Americans, brave heroes, have already lost their lives," Jeffries continued. "Over 400 are seriously injured, and we’re wasting billions of dollars dropping bombs in the Middle East. And these guys won’t spend a dime to actually make life more affordable for the American people."

The president also referred to Jeffries as a "low-IQ person" in a Truth Social post Tuesday Morning.

"Never allow the Traitor Democrats like Low IQ person Hakeem Jeffries, or Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, or the totally corrupt Fake News Media such as the phony and decaying Wall Street Journal, the Failing New York Times (Subscriptions way down!), or dying "60 Minutes," to demean or criticize Operation Midnight Hammer, which totally obliterated the Nuclear Dust locations to the point where bloodthirsty Iran has been unable to get to it, or dig it out," Trump wrote.

Jeffries recently told Trump to "keep his reckless mouth shut" after the president called the Democratic Party the greatest enemy America has in a post to Truth Social.

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"Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democratic Party!" the president wrote on Truth Social in March.

"Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed," Jeffries said.

Jeffries also praised Democrats in Virginia for their redistricting effort in the state after voters narrowly passed a congressional redistricting referendum that could give the party a significant boost in the battle for the U.S. House of Representatives majority in this year's midterm elections, according to the Associated Press.

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The ballot measure gives the Democrat-controlled Virginia legislature — rather than the state's current nonpartisan commission — temporary redistricting power through the 2030 election. It could result in a 10-1 advantage for Democrats in Virginia's congressional delegation , up from their current 6-5 edge.

"I’m so thankful for what has transpired," Jeffries told O'Donnell. "The Republicans ordered by Donald Trump all across the country were trying to gerrymander the national congressional map as part of their scheme to rig the midterm elections. And they thought that Democrats were going to step back. We made clear from the very beginning that we were going to fight back."

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Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.