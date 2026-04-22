Trump blasts Ketanji Brown Jackson as 'low IQ person' in Supreme Court tirade

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7President Donald Trump appeared to target Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Wednesday, calling her a "low IQ person" as he criticized the Supreme Court over recent rulings he opposes.

Trump’s comments come as he has grown increasingly frustrated with the Supreme Court, particularly after it blocked his sweeping tariff plan and weighs his effort to end birthright citizenship.

Though Trump did not name Jackson directly, his reference to the "new" female justice appointed by former President Joe Biden was clear. Biden in 2022 nominated Jackson, a Harvard Law School graduate and former clerk to former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, to the high court.

"The Republican Justices don’t stick together," Trump said, adding that the court "ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!)."

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Trump's remarks came as part of a broader tirade against the Supreme Court's conservative majority, which he said showed him "very little loyalty" earlier this year in blocking his global tariffs from taking force. He also suggested the court might rule against him on his executive order seeking to end so-called "birthright citizenship" in the U.S.

Trump had attended a portion of those oral arguments in person, making history and signaling just how closely he has been monitoring the issue.

"Certain 'Republican’ Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they ‘supposedly’ stood for," Trump said. He contrasted this with Democrat justices, whom he said "stick together like glue, totally loyal to the people and ideology that got them there."

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"They are an immovable force, and there is nothing that can be done to change that," Trump said, adding: "Frankly, I respect that a lot!"

Trump's remarks come after the high court blocked his so-called "Liberation Day" tariffs from taking force earlier this year. Justices in February blocked Trump, 6-3, from using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA to unilaterally enact steep reciprocal tariffs.

Trump on Wednesday also suggested the high court might rule against him on birthright citizenship. Trump used the social media post to take aim at what he described as the "nasty, one-sided questions on the country destroying the subject of Birthright Citizenship" during oral arguments earlier this month.

Trump attended roughly half of the oral arguments, and left shortly after U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer finished making the administration's case.

"If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will be even worse, if that’s possible," Trump said of the Supreme Court. "It will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY!"

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The remarks come weeks after a majority of justices earlier this month appeared skeptical of Trump’s effort to end so-called birthright citizenship, using oral arguments to cite concerns over the legality and enforcement of an executive order that could reshape protections for millions of Americans.

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A ruling in Trump's favor would represent a seismic shift for immigration policy in the U.S., and would upend long-held notions of citizenship, which Trump and his allies argue are misguided.

Trump said in a separate Truth Social post Tuesday night that, "based on the questioning by Republican Nominated Justices that I watched firsthand in the Court, we lose" the case.