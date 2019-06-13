Washington Post op-ed warns of 'radical-right' Supreme Court blocking progressive action

A Washington Post op-ed is warning about the Supreme Court turning into a "radical right" body, threatening progressive causes.

"Are we ready for a constitutional order in which the Supreme Court no longer stands for equality and progress -- or no longer is merely indifferent to those aims, as it has been more recently -- but becomes a bulwark of retrogression and reversal? That was the Supreme Court of 100 years ago, and it could be back sooner than any of us ever believed," wrote Ron Klain, a former senior aide to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Klain noted that voters who felt the court was the most important issue in 2016 supported President Trump by a margin of 3 to 2, questioning whether the "next decade could feature a radical-right court that would not only narrow past gains but also erect barriers to prevent progressive political action."

He asked whether liberals will realize the importance of the 2020 presidential election to the makeup of the court or if it's "already too late."

Responding on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said "elections have consequences" and President Trump nominated the type of "traditionalist" justices he promised during his campaign.

He also pointed out Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's recent comments about the court's "sharp divisions" and her anticipation of a slew of close decisions.

"Translation: expect a lot of 5-to-4 decisions on the next two Mondays with Justice Ginsburg dissenting," Napolitano predicted.

He said the fear from liberals about the court boils down to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, which he called the "most abominable decision since Dred Scott v. Sandford."