Donald Trump

Trump remembers Jesse Jackson as 'good man,' 'force of nature'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Rev Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader and presidential candidate, dies at 84 Video

Rev Jesse Jackson, founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and two-time Democratic presidential candidate, died Tuesday at 84, his family announced in a statement.

President Donald Trump issued a Truth Social post on Tuesday, reflecting on Rev. Jesse Jackson in the wake of the 84-year-old civil rights leader's death.

Trump described Jackson as "a good man."

"The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and "street smarts." He was very gregarious - Someone who truly loved people!" the president said in the post.

"Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed!" Trump declared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

