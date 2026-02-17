Trump remembers Jesse Jackson as 'good man,' 'force of nature'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued a Truth Social post on Tuesday, reflecting on Rev. Jesse Jackson in the wake of the 84-year-old civil rights leader's death.

Trump described Jackson as "a good man."

"The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and "street smarts." He was very gregarious - Someone who truly loved people!" the president said in the post.

"Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed!" Trump declared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.