'ShamWow Guy' reveals what is motivating him to run for Congress: 'This woke mess won’t clean itself'

EXCLUSIVE: Vince Offer Shlomi, more commonly known to the masses as the "ShamWow Guy," is running for Congress in Texas as an anti-establishment Republican vowing to "clean the swamp."

If elected, Shlomi, who is beloved for his high-energy late-night ShamWow and "Slap Chop" commercials, has said he will "destroy wokeism," quipping on his campaign website, "This woke mess won’t clean itself."

In a recent ad, Shlomi, 61, knocked 84-year-old incumbent Republican Rep. John Carter’s cognitive ability as "worse than Biden," saying, "vote for me, a guy who’s not half dead."

Despite President Donald Trump endorsing Carter for re-election, Shlomi believes he would be a better ally in Congress for the president. He suggested Carter is no longer up for the job, likening his continued presence in the House of Representatives to a form of elder abuse.

"He's not a fighter," said Shlomi, adding, "It's not that he's old, but his capacity is lacking and Trump doesn't know that."

After years in the media world, Shlomi said he decided to break into politics after "seeing the decline of the civilization."

"I'm seeing people not standing up to things. Not thinking about God … kind of afraid, they're kind of intimidated, walking on eggshells," he explained. "I feel that we need to fight a little bit stronger on just the commonsense American value ideas."

"I want to bring wholesomeness back to America," he said.

He also framed his candidacy as standing up to the GOP establishment, something he believes has already put a target on his back.

He believes that "someone" in the GOP deleted his nickname from the ballot to reduce his name recognition. Candidates using nicknames on the ballot is very common but nicknames tied to brand names or products are rarer.

"I think they're trying to hoodwink the voters from not knowing who I am," said Shlomi, adding, "Honestly, it's a swampy move, and that's one of the things I'll be working on when I get to Congress."

Though describing his election effort as an "uphill battle," Shlomi said he believes it is part of a "higher purpose."

"The bottom line is I want to help clean the swamp," he said. "I've just seen the world, I'm looking at athletes, and they're not standing up for kids, or standing up for girls, and they just go with whatever pays the most money. So, I just thought, you know what? I'm not a brave person, but I just can't let this happen."

Regarding Shlomi's ballot name, Abraham George, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, told Fox News Digital that "the National Republican Congressional Committee challenged Mr. Shlomi’s ballot nickname - ‘ShamWow’" and "after considering the law, including Texas Election Code section 52.031, the Republican Party of Texas determined that this challenge was well taken and Mr. Shlomi’s ballot nickname was eliminated. Nicknames that indicate an economic affiliation are impermissible by law."

Carter’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.