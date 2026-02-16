House Dem's graphic chicken decapitation 'horrified' her college roommates: 'Blood went everywhere'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: College roommates of Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., who is now 37-years-old, said they were "horrified" after the now-Democrat member of Congress up for reelection this year allegedly "serrated" a chicken's head off with "a dull kitchen knife" while they lived together.

The incident allegedly stemmed from the vulnerable Democratic congresswoman and her roommates engaging in the practice of "urban farming," a practice that is quite popular in Portland, where they went to a small private school called Reed College.

Gluesenkamp Perez's former roommate and others connected to her from their time at Reed College, recounted the incident when they were all trying to research ways to humanely kill the chicken, but Glusenkamp Perez allegedly thought everyone was being "f---ing pu--ies," so she "grabbed" the chicken and began "grinding [the chicken] down with a dull knife" leading the animal to begin "gasping for air with no lungs to suck it in."

"Then she held up the body as it spazzed out and blood went everywhere like some crazy Santeria voodoo ritual," recalled her former roommate, Isaac Eger, while attending Reed, who also wrote about his house's "epic fail" at urban farming back in 2014.

Eger, who hosts the podcast that brought together folks from Gluesenkamp Perez's past for an episode a few weeks ago, refused to speak with Fox News Digital or provide any comments on, or to clarify events from, his time living with the Washington State congresswoman. He did imply to Fox News Digital that his podcast is a joke, and said that if he had to clarify any part of it, that would extinguish the comedic value.

"Marie bravely was like, 'Ill dispatch of this chicken,'" Eger recounted on the podcast episode subscribers must pay to listen to titled "Absolutely Sweet Marie Gluesenkamp Perez."

"Dude, I will never forget, like, frantically YouTubing how to humanely kill a chicken and Marie was just like, 'You f---ing pussies, like, you're on YouTube?' It was, like, you and I on a computer, like, trying to figure this out and she just grabbed it and started swinging it around," added Sam.

"That's not at all what happened," Eger interjected. "She didn't just ‘chop it.' She took a dull kitchen knife and tried to serrate[ly] cut … she was grinding this thing down with a dull knife and I remember you were horrified. It was really bad. And we saw, like, the chicken's, like, decapitated head just, like, gasping for air with no lungs to suck it in, and then she held up the body as it spazzed out and blood went everywhere like some crazy Santeria voodoo ritual."

While Sam contested the serrating, he affirmed the knife was quite dull and said "for sure" after Eger began to describe the scene of the chicken's blood spurting everywhere.

"For sure, for sure. Everyone knows that you can run around like a chicken with your head cut off, but what that saying leaves out is what happens to the head without the body and it's, like, also still completely functioning for a second," Sam continued as Eger laughed.

Eger went on to point out what he felt the incident symbolized, particularly as it related to his old college roommate's time as an elected member of U.S. Congress.

He said that while part of him "respected" Gluesenkamp Perez "for her bravery" and her pro-activeness in killing the chicken, he also chided the inhumane nature in which she killed the chicken and said it represented the large amount of "hubris" the now-congresswoman had even as a college student at a small private liberal arts school.

"I think Marie is a very proud and she's an incredibly stubborn person who I think has unbelievable confidence in herself," Eger said during the podcast episode, which was entirely focused around the congresswoman and their history with her in college.

"I think [that] is what it takes to become a f---ing congressperson," Eger said.



"I think we are finding a thread here, yeah," added Sam. "I think also, like, being like, ‘F--k the consequences. I’m just going to go, like, being head-- being headstrong.' And just, like, ‘I’m going to take care of this. Like, and this might be a really bad idea, but here I am. It's already done. It's already happening."

During the Jan. 29 podcast episode, Eger, Boguslaw, who also declined to speak to Fox News Digital, and Sam also recounted their time living with Gluesenkamp Perez and her bunny she brought with her at the time named "Meatball." According to the crews of former Reed College students, Gluesenkamp Perez would breed Meatball and then eat its kids.

"A friend of mine said that when he came back to the house once, she started a rabbit-eating cult," Eger said during the podcast. He and Boguslaw recalled how "absent-minded" Gluesenkamp Perez was when it came to their "urban farming venture," describing how they would often have to take care of her animals for her less they would perish.

"Did you go with her to breed her rabbit and we watched them, like, smash the rabbit against the wall?" Eger asked Sam during the podcast episode.

"Meatball? Hell yeah," Sam responded.

Eger also took shots at the congresswoman he used to room with, describing her as a carpetbagger and accusing her of "cosplaying as a poor person" during college and still today even though he believed she was likely having college paid for by her parents, arguing she could not have been eligible for financial aid.

"Her parents are wealthy. Because if you can afford – and she's one of four kids – if you can afford to pay for a $40,000 a year college, so that doesn't include like the other, like at least $10,000 dollars a year in living expenses, you're wealthy," Eger argued during his podcast. "That means she wouldn't have qualified for financial aid. Now, what she says in order – this is part of her lore, she's definitely cosplaying as a poor person."

"Which never happened at Reed. As far as I'm concerned," Boguslaw said back sarcastically with a laugh.

Eger also charged Gluesenkamp Perez with lying about being a fifth generation Washingtonian during his 2-hour-long podcast episode, alleging she is actually originally from Houston.

"She grew up in Houston, Texas. Her father was Mexican, born in Mexico, where her mother, who is from Washington, met him," Eger said. "She brought him over the border, and then Marie's kind of an anchor baby."

Gluesenkamp Perez is the member of Congress representing Washington's 3rd Congressional District, which covers the southwest portion of the state, including the Vancouver and Portland-area suburbs around Clark County.

She was first elected to Congress in 2022 and then was reelected in 2024. Gluesenkamp Perez has significantly out-raised all of her competitors, with almost $2.5 million cash-on-hand, according to Ballotpedia.

Her nearest competitor is Republican John Braun, a member of the Washington State Senate, who has a little over $700,000 cash-on-hand, per Ballotpedia.

Gluesenkamp Perez, nor any of her representatives, responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment on this story.