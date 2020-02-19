Warren unloads on Bloomberg: 'A billionaire who calls women fat broads'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., didn’t waste any time during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in attacking the new candidate on the stage, ripping former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his past comments on women and for using his wealth to surge in the 2020 presidential race.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” Warren said, standing directly next to Bloomberg on stage in Las Vegas. “A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Warren added: “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

Warren's comments were in reference to claims made in a book by journalist Eleanor Randolph entitled “The Many Lives of Michael Bloomberg” that was released last year. The section of the book Warren was referring to was a comment Bloomberg allegedly made about the British royal family.

“The [British] Royal family -- what a bunch of misfits -- a gay, an architect, that horsey faced lesbian, and a kid who gave up Koo Stark for some fat broad,” Bloomberg purportedly said, according to the book.

Warren’s attack was only the beginning of the fusillade leveled against the billionaire former mayor, who got hit for New York City’s stop-and-frisk policing policy during his tenure in office, his personal wealth and his stance on health insurance.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the former New York City mayor's "stop-and-frisk" policy was too polarizing for a general election candidate.

Bloomberg, however, shot back at the criticism, slamming Sanders for concerns raised about his electability and his chances of defeating Trump.

"I don’t think there's any chance of the senator beating Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said. “If he goes and is the candidate, we’ll have another four years of Donald Trump.”