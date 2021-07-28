Elizabeth Warren backs Newsom in recall fight, accuses 'Trump Republicans' of 'coming to grab power'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom received the backing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a fiery ad released Wednesday, as the top progressive accused "Trump Republicans" of "coming to grab power" in the Golden State.

The Massachusetts Democrat tied the recall election to alleged Republican attacks on "the right to vote" as well as challenges to election results.

CAITLYN JENNER TO EMBARK ON STATEWIDE BUS TOUR NEXT MONTH IN BID FOR CALIFORNIA GOVERNORSHIP

"We’ve seen Trump Republicans across the country attacking election results and the right to vote," Warren said in the 30-second clip. "Abusing the recall process and costing the taxpayers millions."

The ad hit Californian airwaves just weeks ahead of when voters can expect to receive mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14 election.

Newsom faces over 40 contenders vying to oust him from office following his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Big names like Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and talk radio host Larry Elder are just a few of the more than 20 Republican candidates running against Newsom.

Another eight Democrats, one Libertarian, nine independents, and two Green Party members have also made it on the official ballot.

Warren had already thrown her weight behind Newsom in condemning the recall election on social media. But her Wednesday ad highlights the national attention that top Democrats are paying to the gubernatorial race.

Though more than 46% of Californian voters are registered as Democrats – which is nearly double the number of registered Republican voters – Newsom could still face a tough election.

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR NEWSOM BLAMES CONSERVATIVE MEDIA FOR 'THIS DAMN RECALL' ELECTION AGAINST HIM

A recent poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found that 47% of Californian voters support removing Newsom from office, while 50% said they oppose the move.

The poll points to what could be a closer race than Democrats originally believed possible in the deep blue state.

Newsom’s campaign appears to have taken notice of the tight polling and reached out to supporters in a Wednesday email, pleading for high voter turnout.

"Let us be very direct and very honest: if we do not have the resources we need to turn out our voters, we could lose this recall," read the email, first reported by Politico.

Warren addressed voting in her ad and explained that Californians will receive a mail-in ballot asking them to vote for or against the recall election of Newsom.

"Vote 'no' to protect California and our democracy," Warren told ad viewers. "Stop the Republican recall."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Voters will be asked two questions on their September ballot. The first, whether or not Newsom should be recalled, and second, who should replace him.

If the majority votes not to recall Newsom, he will remain in office.