Caitlyn Jenner to embark on statewide bus tour next month in bid for California governorship

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner announced Tuesday she will hit the road for a statewide bus tour Aug. 12 in her pursuit to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Jenner said she would launch her tour in Venice and address the homelessness crisis and increase in gun violence "due to Gavin Newsom’s failed policies."

"The recall election has been powered by the people of California who are sick and tired of Gavin Newsom ruling like a dictator instead of actually leading the state," Jenner said in a statement announcing her tour. "It’s his failed policies that has caused the homelessness crisis to explode and created an environment where violence has worsened in our communities."

Jenner is expected to meet with law enforcement and community leaders during her first stop.

The GOP candidate did not say how many cities she will be visiting during her tour, which launches one month prior to the gubernatorial election on Sept. 14.

Jenner faces a crowded field with 40 other candidates vying to takeover Newsom’s seat, 21 of whom are Republican candidates.

Another eight Democrats, one Libertarian, nine independents, and two Green Party members have also made it on the official ballot.

Even with the bonus of national name recognition, Jenner could find it difficult to secure the governorship as a GOP candidate in California.

More than 46 percent of registered voters in California are Democratic, nearly double the number of registered Republican voters.

Not only do Democrats outnumber GOP voters nearly two to one, but the number of registered Republicans in California has dropped from just over 27 percent in 2016 to 24 percent in 2020, according to the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC).

But in an interview with Fox News’ Judge Jeanine over the weekend, Jenner said she believes Newsom still faces a real threat from angry voters eager to see him ousted over his handling of the coronavirus.

"I feel like the people that are really going to get him out of office are the parents and the mothers of the kids," she said. "And this is the reason for the recall. Because he’s done such a terrible job shutting our schools down for the last year. We can’t let him forget it."

The Associated Press and Kelsey Koberg contributed to this report.