Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Warner says people are 'raising some questions that need to get asked' about Biden

Democrats will discuss Biden's candidacy at a weekly meeting on Tuesday

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Mark Warner says Dems are 'raising some questions that need to get asked' about Biden Video

Mark Warner says Dems are 'raising some questions that need to get asked' about Biden

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said his fellow party members are asking important questions of Biden as the presidential nominee, adding that he is looking forward to talking about it as a caucus.

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner told reporters that questions are being raised about President Biden "that need to get asked" – after he sought to gather a group of Senate Democrats to meet on the matter on Monday. 

"[The] most important thing we can do is defeat Donald Trump. If we don't do that, we will set back America a generation," he said. 

"I'm looking forward to the chance to talk face to face with my colleagues," he added. The senators were away from Washington, D.C., during Biden's decidedly poor debate performance and only returned on Monday. 

SCHUMER SILENT AS WORRIES OVER BIDEN’S FITNESS SWELL IN SENATE

Mark Warner

Warner told reporters he was looking forward to discussing the "path forward" with his fellow Democrats. (Getty Images)

Warner had been making phone calls to other Democrats over the recess, trying to gather a group of them to meet on Monday to discuss the path forward in relation to Biden's status on the Democratic ticket, a source familiar told Fox News Digital. But that meeting was never scheduled after the effort was leaked to the press. Instead, Democrats planned to discuss it during a regularly scheduled caucus meeting on Tuesday. 

SENATE DEMS TO DISCUSS BIDEN’S CANDIDACY AT CAUCUS MEETING AMID GROWING CONCERNS

Mark Warner, Joe Biden

Biden brushed off news that Sen. Warner sought a discussion with other Democrats about his candidacy. (Getty Images)

"I've had tough campaigns during my time. And, you know, sometimes asking questions, at least in my case, made me a better campaigner," Warner said. "A lot of folks are raising some questions that need to get asked. But, end of the day, we got to beat Donald Trump."

When asked about Biden's debate, Warner said he wouldn't "go through that." However, he claimed, "I've had lots and lots of input from folks across all walks of life across Virginia. And we're gonna have to talk about that."

VULNERABLE DEM SENATOR BREAKS SILENCE ON BIDEN'S FITNESS, DEMANDS PRESIDENT PROVE ABILITY 

Joe Biden

Biden's debate performance was widely criticized and sparked a panic among Democrats. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The Virginia senator smiled and said, "I'll let other senators weigh in," when Fox News Digital sought his response to Biden's dismissal of his effort to gather Democrats for a Monday meeting. In an interview last week with ABC News, Biden said, "Well, Mark is a good man. We’ve never had that – he also tried to get the nomination, too. Mark’s not – Mark and I have a different perspective. I respect him."

Joe Biden, Donald Trump

President Biden and former President Trump debated in late June in Atlanta. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement on Monday, Warner said, "With so much at stake in the upcoming election, now is the time for conversations about the strongest path forward." 

"As these conversations continue, I believe it is incumbent upon the president to more aggressively make his case to the American people, and to hear directly from a broader group of voices about how to best prevent Trump’s lawlessness from returning to the White House."

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics