Schumer silent as worries over Biden’s fitness swell in Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has refused to comment on President Biden's poor presidential candidate debate performance last month against former President Trump or the concerns it has raised for many about Biden's ability to serve another term.

Schumer's staff was asked Monday by Fox News Digital how he felt about Biden's debate performance and whether the interview the president did with ABC News last week calmed any concerns among Democrat senators. His staff was also questioned about whether Schumer believes Biden should be the Democrat nominee, if he has any potential replacement ideas, and his thoughts about the concerns of fellow Democrats about Biden that have been made public.

The leader's office did not respond.

VULNERABLE DEM SENATOR BREAKS SILENCE ON BIDEN'S FITNESS, DEMANDS PRESIDENT PROVE ABILITY

The majority leader has not commented on the debate or mounting Democrat fears. However, he told reporters last week and again on Monday that he remains supportive of Biden.

"I'm with Joe Biden," he said at a New York press conference on July 2. "I'm for Joe," he reportedly reiterated while walking into the Senate on Monday.

FETTERMAN EMERGES AS FIERCE BIDEN DEFENDER, COMPARING POST-STROKE DEBATE TO BIDEN BLUNDER

Biden's showing at the debate managed to awaken fears among Democrat lawmakers, staff and strategists almost immediately. But officeholders, particularly those in leadership positions, have been careful about making any such concerns public.

By Monday afternoon, two vulnerable Democrat senators, Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, commented on Biden's fitness to continue his campaign.

Tester said Biden needs to prove to him and the country that he can serve four more years. Brown didn’t go as far but noted that he was hearing concerns from Ohioans on the ground.

The president has pushed back on the worries among Democrats. In a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday, Biden said, "I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024."

AT-RISK DEMS STEER CLEAR OF BIDEN DEBATE DRAMA AHEAD OF CLOSE SENATE ELECTIONS

He also said that continued scrutiny of his candidacy would only serve to help Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Senate Democrats are expected to discuss their feelings on Biden's continued candidacy on Tuesday afternoon during a regularly scheduled policy lunch.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who has since revealed his intention to have a conversation about "the strongest path forward" for Democrats in 2024, had originally tried to recruit Democrats for a Monday meeting to specifically address concerns about Biden. Once those efforts were leaked to the press, the Democrats decided to discuss the issue as an entire caucus instead.