Senate Dems to discuss Biden’s candidacy at caucus meeting amid growing concerns

President Biden and his status at the top of the Democrat ticket in November are expected to be discussed by Democrat senators on Tuesday during a weekly caucus meeting as concerns continue to emerge among the party members.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., had been trying to gather a group of Democrat senators to meet on Monday to discuss a path forward amid the fallout of Biden's debate against former President Trump, a source familiar told Fox News Digital.

However, the meeting the Virginia senator was trying to plan is no longer being sought. The details of the potential meeting hadn't yet been confirmed when reports of it emerged. Because of the leaks, the Democrats opted not to hold a separate meeting to talk about the president.

Instead, the caucus will talk about the dilemma during their already scheduled policy lunch on Tuesday.

"With so much at stake in the upcoming election, now is the time for conversations about the strongest path forward," Warner said in a statement Monday afternoon. "As these conversations continue, I believe it is incumbent upon the President to more aggressively make his case to the American people, and to hear directly from a broader group of voices about how to best prevent Trump’s lawlessness from returning to the White House."

Warner's office did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

While some House Democrats have made their concerns over Biden as the Democrat nominee publicly known, the party's senators have been much quieter, even as his debate blunder dominated the news cycle.

But by Monday afternoon, two vulnerable Democrat Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, made comments on Biden's fitness to continue his campaign.

Tester claimed Biden now needed to prove to him, along with the country, that he could serve four more years. Brown didn’t go as far but noted that he was hearing concerns from Ohioans on the ground.

Meanwhile, the revelation that Warner – the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence chair who often works with Republican colleagues across the aisle –was trying to facilitate a meeting with the sole purpose of addressing Biden's status as the nominee became the most significant public development in the upper chamber late last week.

When Biden was asked about Warner's effort in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Friday, the president said, "Well, Mark is a good man. We’ve never had that – he also tried to get the nomination, too. Mark’s not – Mark and I have a different perspective. I respect him."

Biden also penned a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday after his interview didn't seem to quell concerns brewing in the party. According to the president, he is "firmly committed to staying in this race." He further warned his fellow Democrats that airing such concerns about his candidacy "only helps Trump and hurts us."