Vulnerable Dem senator breaks silence on Biden's fitness, demands president prove ability

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said President Biden needs to prove his ability to serve a second term in the White House, joining a group of Democratic lawmakers scrutinizing the president after a lackluster debate performance last month and a sit-down interview that failed to calm concerns.

"President Biden has got to prove to the American people—including me—that he's up to the job for another four years," Tester said in a statement Monday.

"Meanwhile, I’ll continue to do what I’ve always done: Stand up to President Biden when he’s wrong and protect our Montana way of life," he added.

Tester is up for re-election to the Senate in red state Montana, which was won twice by former President Trump.

The statement from the Montana Democrat on Biden and his ability to serve another four years came more than a week after Biden's poor debate showing and several days following his ABC News interview.

Tester's campaign previously did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital after the debate.

In the past, the Democratic senator has assured Biden's fitness as president, saying last year he was "absolutely 100% with it."

Tester stands a significant chance of being unseated come November, with Republican entities putting substantial resources into backing Senate candidate Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy. Cook Political Report rates the race as a "Toss Up."

