POLITICS

Vulnerable Dem senator breaks silence on Biden's fitness, demands president prove ability

Sen Jon Tester is running in a state won twice by former President Donald Trump

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said President Biden needs to prove his ability to serve a second term in the White House, joining a group of Democratic lawmakers scrutinizing the president after a lackluster debate performance last month and a sit-down interview that failed to calm concerns. 

"President Biden has got to prove to the American people—including me—that he's up to the job for another four years," Tester said in a statement Monday.

DEMOCRATS' SENATE HOPES COULD HANG ON SPLIT-TICKET VOTING COMEBACK

Jon Tester, Joe Biden

Tester said Biden needed to prove his ability to him. (Getty Images)

"Meanwhile, I’ll continue to do what I’ve always done: Stand up to President Biden when he’s wrong and protect our Montana way of life," he added. 

FETTERMAN EMERGES AS FIERCE BIDEN DEFENDER, COMPARING POST-STROKE DEBATE TO BIDEN BLUNDER

Tim Sheehy and Jon Tester

Republican Montana Senate candidate and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy (left) and Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester (right). (Tim Sheehy For Montana/ Getty Images)

Tester is up for re-election to the Senate in red state Montana, which was won twice by former President Trump. 

The statement from the Montana Democrat on Biden and his ability to serve another four years came more than a week after Biden's poor debate showing and several days following his ABC News interview. 

AT-RISK DEMS STEER CLEAR OF BIDEN DEBATE DRAMA AHEAD OF CLOSE SENATE ELECTIONS

Joe Biden

Biden's debate performance was widely panned. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tester's campaign previously did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital after the debate. 

In the past, the Democratic senator has assured Biden's fitness as president, saying last year he was "absolutely 100% with it."

UNDERDOG DEM USING DAVE CHAPPELLE SHOW TO GAIN EDGE IN PIVOTAL SWING STATE

Sen. Jon Tester

Tester is in one of the most competitive elections in the country. (Anna Moneymaker)

Tester stands a significant chance of being unseated come November, with Republican entities putting substantial resources into backing Senate candidate Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy. Cook Political Report rates the race as a "Toss Up."

