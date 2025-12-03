Expand / Collapse search
Drones

War Secretary Hegseth highlights US 'Drone Dominance' push for mass adoption in modern warfare

'I will soon be meeting with the military services to discuss transformational changes in warfighting doctrine,' War Secretary Hegseth said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
War Secretary Pete Hegseth highlights America's 'Drone Dominance' push Video

War Secretary Pete Hegseth highlights America's 'Drone Dominance' push

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth discusses plans for the mass production and adoption of drones for use in the U.S. military. (Credit: @SecWar via X)

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth highlighted U.S. ambitions to acquire massive quantities of drones.

Hegseth, who noted that he is focused on "rebuilding" the nation's military, said in a video message that "Drone Dominance is a billion-dollar program funded by President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill."

"We cannot afford to shoot down cheap drones with $2 million dollar missiles. And we ourselves must be able to field large quantities of capable attack drones," he said.

A DRONE FOR EVERY SOLDIER IN ARMY OF THE FUTURE, DRISCOLL SAYS

War Secretary Pete Hegseth

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stands prior to the NFL 2025 game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 9, 2025, in Landover, Md. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

"Drone dominance will do two things: Drive costs down and capabilities up. We will deliver tens of thousands of small drones to our force in 2026, and hundreds of thousands of them by 2027. I will soon be meeting with the military services to discuss transformational changes in warfighting doctrine. We need to outfit our combat units with unmanned systems at scale," Hegseth asserted.

Business tycoon Elon Musk has repeatedly emphasized the importance of drones in war.

ZELENSKYY GIVES STARK WARNING ON FUTURE OF DRONE WARFARE AT UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Elon Musk

Elon Musk during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Drones are the future of warfare. Manned aircraft are not," he declared in a post on X earlier this year. 

"We better figure out how to build drones at scale fast or we are doomed to be a vassal state…," he warned in another post.

PENTAGON EXPLORING COUNTER-DRONE SYSTEMS TO PREVENT INCURSIONS OVER NATIONAL SECURITY FACILITIES

Department of War explores counter-drone technology to prevent incursions Video

In a post last year he wrote, "Future wars are all about drones & hypersonic missiles. Fighter jets piloted by humans will be destroyed very quickly." 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

