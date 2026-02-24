Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard

Coast Guard reinstates 56 members previously dismissed for refusing COVID vaccines under Biden admin

Trump's executive order allows reinstatement for all service members discharged for refusing vaccine mandate

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Hegseth on reinstating military members who defied Biden’s ‘unlawful’ vaccine mandate Video

Hegseth on reinstating military members who defied Biden’s ‘unlawful’ vaccine mandate

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth laid out a plan of action for reinstating servicemembers who were forced out of the military by former President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday that 56 U.S. Coast Guard members forced out over the Biden-era COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be reinstated with back pay, marking what DHS Secretary Kristi Noem called a major victory for "religious, personal and medical freedom."

Former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, under former President Joe Biden, issued a mandate on Aug. 21, 2021, forcing all service members to take the COVID-19 vaccine. It was rescinded nearly two years later on Jan. 10, 2023. 

The Coast Guard implemented a similar mandate, which was rescinded on Jan. 11, 2023.

President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14184 on Jan. 27, 2025, allowing reinstatement for all service members who were discharged for refusing the vaccine.

Coast Guard member searching

DHS announced Monday that 56 U.S. Coast Guard members forced out over the Biden-era COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be reinstated with back pay. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Following the order, a three-member panel of the Board for Correction of Military Records of the Coast Guard voted to reinstate 56 members of the Coast Guard.

"Fifty-six members of the United States Coast Guard who were kicked out of the service over the COVID-19 vaccine have finally been reinstated with back pay — this is a victory for religious, personal and medical freedom for all Americans — both in and out of uniform," Noem, who made the recommendation to the board, wrote in a statement. "The last administration’s vaccine mandates were unconstitutional, un-American, and a gross violation of personal freedom."

Solider getting COVID shot

An Army soldier receives the COVID-19 vaccine, Sept. 9, 2021, in Fort Knox, Ky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

GRAHAM PUSHES BACK ON TILLIS' CRITICISM OF NOEM, MILLER FOR LABELING MAN KILLED BY BORDER PATROL A 'TERRORIST'

"It was no way to treat the men and women who put everything on the line to keep our country safe," she continued. "President Trump is righting these wrongs and returning those unjustly removed members to service. This decision to reinstate these members of the Coast Guard is a major step in the right direction."

DHS said the resinstatements will ensure the service records of each member reflect a period of unbroken and continuous active service between the date of their vaccine-related discharge and their reinstatement to Coast Guard duty.

covid vaccine protests

Protesters gather for a rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2022. A federal appeals court on April 7, 2022, has upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

In accordance with Trump’s executive order, the members may be entitled to back pay and allowances, bonus payments, rank and seniority in grade, as determined by the Coast Guard.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

