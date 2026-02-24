US, France move to steady ties after Paris restricts ambassador's access

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. and French officials signaled Tuesday they are working to steady relations after a diplomatic flare-up that led France to restrict U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner’s access to senior government officials.

The U.S. Embassy in France told Fox News Digital that the two sides remain in contact following the dispute, which was triggered by U.S. government social media posts about the killing of a French activist earlier this month.

"Ambassador Kushner and Foreign Minister Barrot, who have met regularly during the Ambassador’s tenure, spoke today in a frank and amicable call, reaffirming their shared commitment to working together, along with all other Ministers and French officials, on the many issues that impact the United States and France, particularly as the two countries celebrate 250 years of rich diplomatic relations," the statement said.

The outreach suggests both governments are seeking to contain the fallout from a clash that briefly raised questions about diplomatic protocol and political sensitivities between two of NATO’s closest allies.

France had moved to limit Kushner’s access to top officials after he did not attend a summons at the French Foreign Ministry over remarks posted by official U.S. government accounts following the death of 23-year-old activist Quentin Deranque, who was killed during clashes between far-left and far-right groups in Lyon earlier this month.

The Associated Press reported that Deranque, described as a far-right activist and a fervent nationalist, was beaten during the confrontation and later died of brain injuries sustained in the attack.

In a Feb. 19 post on X, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism wrote that reports — corroborated by France’s interior minister — that Deranque was killed by left-wing militants "should concern us all," adding: "Violent radical leftism is on the rise and its role in Quentin Deranque’s death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety." The U.S. Embassy in France later shared the statement on its official account.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot characterized the remarks as an unwelcome intrusion into France’s domestic political debate and said Kushner’s failure to appear at the Quai d’Orsay "will naturally affect his ability to carry out his mission in our country." He described the no-show as a "surprise," saying ambassadors are expected to respect "the most basic practices of diplomacy" when summoned.

"We have no lessons to learn in matters of maintaining order or public order in matters of violence, and we have no lessons to learn at all from the reactionary international, simply," Barrot said in an interview with public broadcaster France Info.

While Tuesday’s call between Kushner and Barrot indicates both sides are attempting to prevent the disagreement from escalating, the episode unfolded against a broader backdrop of periodic tension in transatlantic relations.

France has at times pushed for greater European "strategic autonomy" in defense and foreign policy — an approach that can diverge from Washington’s priorities, particularly as President Donald Trump has pressed NATO allies to increase defense spending and align more closely with U.S. strategic objectives. Trade has also been a recurring friction point in recent years, with tariff disputes between the United States and the European Union periodically affecting French exports.

Despite those differences, France remains one of Washington’s closest security partners in Europe, cooperating extensively on counterterrorism, intelligence sharing and NATO operations. Diplomatic access to senior officials plays a central role in coordinating those efforts, making even symbolic restrictions notable.