'Waddle' the turkey faces press questions in White House briefing room ahead of presidential pardon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt introduced "Waddle" the turkey to reporters in the briefing room before President Donald Trump is scheduled to pardon him and his friend, "Gobble," on Tuesday.

A representative of the National Turkey Federation (NTF) who accompanied Leavitt confirmed to reporters that Waddle weighs over 50 pounds. Reporters peppered Waddle with questions ranging from his opinion on the peace negotiations in Ukraine to what crime he had committed to require a pardon.

The NTF spokeswoman told reporters that after Waddle and Gobble are pardoned, they will move to North Carolina State University, where they will serve as "Turkey ambassadors for our industry."

Trump's White House is kicking off Thanksgiving week with some classic White House holiday traditions, including the turkey pardon and the arrival of the official White House Christmas tree, marking the start of the season at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

AMERICAN TRUCKER SAYS TRANSPORTING CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE 3,000 MILES TO WASHINGTON, DC, IS 'HUGE HONOR'

First lady Melania Trump held a poll on X to name this year's turkeys, resulting in Waddle and Gobble.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL RUSH IS UNDERWAY AT AIRPORTS NATIONWIDE

Last year’s pardoned turkeys, "Peach" and "Blossom," and the ones before them, "Liberty" and "Bell," all came from Minnesota.

North Carolina, Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota, Ohio, California, Virginia and Missouri have all sent turkeys to the White House.

Meanwhile, this year’s tree comes from Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney Township, Michigan, which is about an hour northeast of Grand Rapids.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fraser fir, which will stand in the Blue Room of the White House, will be presented by farm owners Rex and Jessica Korson. The two will also supply a smaller tree for the Oval Office.

The family earned the honor by winning the National Christmas Tree Association’s National Tree Contest in July, the competition that selects the farm supplying the White House Christmas tree each year.