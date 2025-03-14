Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance

VP Vance jeered at Kennedy Center concert: video

'What has happened to today’s Democrats?' Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell asked of the response

A chorus of boos could be heard as Vice President JD Vance attended a concert at the Kennedy Center on Thursday. (Credit: Andrew Roth/The Guardian via Storyful)

People jeered Vice President JD Vance at the Kennedy Center on Thursday night.

"Boos for JD Vance as he enters tonight’s concert at the Kennedy Center," Global Affairs correspondent for The Guardian Andrew Roth tweeted when sharing a video of the episode on Thursday evening.

Vance, seated next to his wife Usha, waved from a balcony amid the cacophony.

BILL MAHER RIPS LEFT'S ‘EXCLUSIONARY ATTITUDE’ AS ‘HAMILTON’ CANCELS SHOWS AT TRUMP-BACKED KENNEDY CENTER

Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance during a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin ahead of the White House St Patrick's Day reception in Washington DC, as part of his week-long visit to the U.S. (Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell, who is serving in a leadership post with the Kennedy Center, suggested that people on the political left are "intolerant."

"The intolerant Left are radicals who can’t even sit in the same room with people that don’t vote like they do. What has happened to today’s Democrats? They are so intolerant," he declared when commenting on the episode.

Fox News Digital reached out to Vance's team to request comment on Friday, but no comment was provided.

KENNEDY CENTER DIRECTOR ENCOURAGES REPUBLICAN ATTENDANCE, SAYS ‘EVERYONE IS WELCOME’

The event was a National Symphony Orchestra concert, reports indicate.

Vance, the author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy," previously noted that he was shocked to find out that people listen to classical music for enjoyment.

"Elites use different words, eat different foods, listen to different music — I was astonished when I learned that people listened to classical music for pleasure — and generally occupy different worlds from America’s poor," Vance said, according to The New York Times.

KENNEDY CENTER SHAKE-UP WILL USHER IN ‘GOLDEN AGE OF THE ARTS’ UNDER TRUMP, RIC GRENELL PREVIEWS

Whoopi declares she ‘has no plans to go’ to Kennedy Center after Trump becomes chairman of venue Video

President Donald Trump announced a shakeup of Kennedy Center leadership last month.

"I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!" the president declared in part of a Truth Social post in February.

He later announced that Grenell would serve as interim executive director.

A Kennedy Center press release stated, "the Board elected President of the United States Donald J. Trump as Kennedy Center Board Chair, replacing former Chair David M. Rubenstein," and "terminated Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter’s contract and announced Richard Grenell as interim Kennedy Center President."

The press release also noted that more than a dozen new Kennedy Center Board of Trustee members were announced, including Usha Vance, Trump, and others. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

