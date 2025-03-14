VP Vance jeered at Kennedy Center concert: video

People jeered Vice President JD Vance at the Kennedy Center on Thursday night.

"Boos for JD Vance as he enters tonight’s concert at the Kennedy Center," Global Affairs correspondent for The Guardian Andrew Roth tweeted when sharing a video of the episode on Thursday evening.

Vance, seated next to his wife Usha, waved from a balcony amid the cacophony.

Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell, who is serving in a leadership post with the Kennedy Center, suggested that people on the political left are "intolerant."

"The intolerant Left are radicals who can’t even sit in the same room with people that don’t vote like they do. What has happened to today’s Democrats? They are so intolerant," he declared when commenting on the episode.

Fox News Digital reached out to Vance's team to request comment on Friday, but no comment was provided.

The event was a National Symphony Orchestra concert, reports indicate.

Vance, the author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy," previously noted that he was shocked to find out that people listen to classical music for enjoyment.

"Elites use different words, eat different foods, listen to different music — I was astonished when I learned that people listened to classical music for pleasure — and generally occupy different worlds from America’s poor," Vance said, according to The New York Times.

President Donald Trump announced a shakeup of Kennedy Center leadership last month.

"I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!" the president declared in part of a Truth Social post in February.

He later announced that Grenell would serve as interim executive director.

A Kennedy Center press release stated, "the Board elected President of the United States Donald J. Trump as Kennedy Center Board Chair, replacing former Chair David M. Rubenstein," and "terminated Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter’s contract and announced Richard Grenell as interim Kennedy Center President."

The press release also noted that more than a dozen new Kennedy Center Board of Trustee members were announced, including Usha Vance, Trump, and others.