VP Harris covers mouth, says ‘it’s a live broadcast’ after stumbling through Hurricane Milton speech

Vice President Harris, during a Hurricane Milton update from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Wednesday, covered her mouth and appeared to tell staff she was on a live broadcast after stumbling through a speech to the people of Florida.

President Biden and Harris received a briefing from disaster relief authorities on life-saving preparations for Hurricane Milton. The two also received the latest updates on the forecast and expected impacts for Florida.

While Biden attended the meeting from the White House, Harris and others attended virtually.

At one point during the briefing, Harris covered her mouth and appeared to relay a message to someone else.

FLORIDA TROOPER RESCUES DOG TIED TO POLE IN PUDDLE AS MILTON HEADS TOWARD STATE, DESANTIS CALLS OWNER ‘CRUEL’

"It’s a live broadcast," she could be heard saying.

The moment came nearly 20 minutes after Harris stumbled through a speech to Floridians. She glanced down multiple times, appearing to reference notes or a script.

"To the people of Florida, and in particular, the people of the Tampa region: We urge you to take this storm seriously," she said. "As has been said before, this is a storm that is expected to be of historic proportions. And many of you, I know are tough… and you’ve ridden out these hurricanes before. This one’s going to be different.

HURRICANE MILTON EVACUATIONS IN FLORIDA: WHAT TO PACK AHEAD OF THE STORM

"We ask you that by every measure understand it's going to be more dangerous, more deadly and more catastrophic. So please listen to your local officials," Harris added. "They know what they're talking about. They know what they're doing. And if you are told to evacuate, please evacuate immediately. Do not wait until it is too late."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris' office for comment on the incident, but has not yet heard back.

Hurricane Milton reached Category 5 storm strength multiple times over the course of the last two days, and made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night in the Tampa, Florida area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Forecasters warn that Milton could produce devastating storm surges up to 12 to 13 feet.