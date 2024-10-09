Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida trooper rescues dog tied to pole in puddle as Milton heads toward state, DeSantis calls owner 'cruel'

The dog was taken to a veterinarian and was being cared for, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Florida troopers rescue dog tied to pole as Hurricane Milton barrels toward state Video

Florida troopers rescue dog tied to pole as Hurricane Milton barrels toward state

The Florida Highway Patrol found the dog tied to a pole near a field off a freeway. (Credit: FHP Tampa)

Florida troopers rescued a dog tied to a pole and left standing in a large puddle on a rainy Wednesday morning as Hurricane Milton barreled toward the state. 

Bodycam footage posted by the agency's Tampa account on X shows a trooper walking along a field off Interstate 75 near Bruce B Downs Boulevard toward the dog.

"It's OK, buddy. It's OK," the trooper is heard saying as he approached the dog, who was standing in what appeared to be a large puddle of water that covered his legs. 

VIDEO RESURFACES SHOWING FEMA PRIORITIZING EQUITY OVER HELPING GREATEST NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN DISASTER RELIEF

A dog tied up in Hurricane Milton

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued a dog stranded and tied to a pole near a freeway on Wednesday.  (Florida Highway Patrol)

The dog began to growl as the trooper moved closer. 

"I don't blame you. I don't blame you," the trooper said. "It's OK, buddy."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded online after seeing the video.

HURRICANE MILTON EVACUATIONS IN FLORIDA: WHAT TO PACK AHEAD OF THE STORM

A dog rescued in Florida

A dog in a large puddle of water in Florida on Wednesday.  (Florida Highway Patrol)

"It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable," he wrote on X.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian and was in good health, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles told Fox News Digital. 

"He is being cared for and is safe," the spokesperson said.

A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle

A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.  (Florida Highway Patrol)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The agency was not aware of other animals left to fend for themselves in the storm. The FHP is conducting patrols and looking for any vulnerable people and animals that may have been left, the agency said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.