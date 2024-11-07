Voters decide on climate measures, reject initiative to tax natural gas powered buildings in California city

On Tuesday, voters in various states decided on ballot initiatives that would determine whether to expand and fund environmental and climate-related projects in their states.

In Berkeley, California, voters shot down a ballot measure to impose a tax on buildings 15,000 square feet or larger using natural gas, or appliances such as gas stoves for heat.

At the state level, California voters passed a ballot measure to finance climate projects across the state.

California voters passed Proposition 4, which will create a $10 billion taxpayer-funded bond for climate projects, including improvements to drinking water, wildfire prevention efforts, and protecting coastal areas from rises in sea level.

BIDEN-HARRIS EPA FUNDING ‘RADICAL, LEFT-LEANING' ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS CALLING TO END FOSSIL FUELS: REPORT

Prior to its passing, opponents of the measure warned that there would be financial implications for such projects and that the state should not take a loan-based approach to climate-related mitigation.

On Election Day, voters in Washington rejected an initiative to repeal the state's climate policy.

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS COVER US EMBASSY IN LONDON WITH ORANGE PAINT AFTER TRUMP'S PROJECTED WIN

Residents voted against Washington Initiative 2117, which would have repealed the state's Climate Commitment Act, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 95% below 1990 levels by 2050.

The measure would have repealed the 2021 law and prohibited state agencies from implementing any carbon cap-and-trade system.

Proponents of the bill have heavily criticized the law and claim the current carbon tax has increased energy costs. A group opposing the bill, however, told Fox News Digital that passing the measure would mean "more pollution in our air and water."

"Washingtonians said loud and clear that they value clean air and clean water — and they don’t want to go backwards," Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. "Washingtonians showed that they reject cynicism, and they support action and innovation to protect our kids’ and grandkids’ health. This a victory for clean air, clean energy jobs, and a stronger economy in the Evergreen State."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP