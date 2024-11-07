Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives

Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces cancer diagnosis 2 days after winning re-election

Connolly announced he has cancer of the esophagus

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Rep. Gerald "Gerry" Connolly, D-Va., announced two days after winning re-election that he has esophageal cancer.

In an "open letter to constituents," Connolly called the diagnosis he learned about "a few days ago" a "surprise," adding that aside from "some intermittent abdominal aches and pains," he had no symptoms. 

The politician said he would begin chemotherapy and immunotherapy right away.

"I will attack this the only way I know how – with Irish fight and humor," he said, adding that he "may be a bit fatigued due to the treatment" while he does his job in his district and on Capitol Hill. 

Rep. Gerry Connolly questions U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., questions U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle as she testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, on Capitol Hill, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Connolly is currently serving his eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia's 11th District, according to his online biography. His district is centered in Fairfax County and includes the wealthy suburbs outside the nation's capital.

The 74-year-old won his ninth House term by defeating Republican Mike Van Meter, a Navy veteran and former FBI agent. 

U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly

Rep. Gerry Connolly represents Virginia's 11th District. (connolly.house.gov)

Connolly has been a fixture in northern Virginia politics for roughly 30 years. He was first elected as a Fairfax County supervisor in 1995. In Congress, he has played a leading role in oversight investigations.

While the Senate is now controlled by Republicans, the House is now tightly divided while the wait continues for more election results. 

Gerry-Connolly-Congressional-Hearing-Washington,-D.C.

Connolly gestures during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on "Legislative Proposals to Put the U.S. Postal Service on Sustainable Financial Footing" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24, 2021.  (Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS)

"Be assured I’m full of hope and am sustained by the love, support, and encouragement of my family, friends, and of all of you," Connolly said in the letter. "My wonderful staff and I look forward to serving you all in this new term and in the future. It is a privilege to represent and serve each and every one of you. See you on the hustings."

Fox News' Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

