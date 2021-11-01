Virginia governor race: See the Election Day map

Voters in Virginia on Tuesday will decide the closely-watched gubernatorial contest between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, who remained deadlocked leading up to Election Day.

The contest between McAuliffe and Youngkin is considered a bellwether race heading into the 2022 midterm elections , when Republicans hope to regain the majority in the Senate and House of Representatives.

For up-to-the-minute results, check out this map after polls close at 7 p.m. ET. App users: click here.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S RACE BETWEEN YOUNGKIN AND MCAULIFFE: WHAT TO KNOW

According to polling, economic issues matter most to Virginia voters, followed closely by education, which has taken center stage amid the national attention on the Loudoun County school district over critical race theory as well as the sexual assault against a girl in a school bathroom by a boy wearing a skirt.

ELECTION DAY: VIRGINIA, NEW JERSEY POLLS OPEN IN GOVERNOR'S RACE SEEN AS REFERENDUM ON BIDEN: LIVE

Youngkin has promised to ban the teaching of critical race theory in the state's public schools on his first day as governor if elected.