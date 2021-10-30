Expand / Collapse search
Glenn Youngkin vows to take bold stand against critical race theory as governor

Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidate cited Martin Luther King, Jr. as inspiration for a dramatic promise

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Glenn Youngkin explains how he would fight critical race theory as governor

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin vowed Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin" to "ban" critical race theory on his first day as governor.

"[I]n the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we're called to judge one another based on the content of our character and not the color of our skin," Youngkin said. "And that's why there's no place for critical race theory in our school system, and why, on day one, I'm going to ban it."

INDIANA AG SAYS CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS 'EXACT OPPOSITE' OF MLK'S VISION

He explained that CRT "teaches children to see everything through a lens of race and then to divide them into buckets and and have children [who] are called privileged and others [who] are victims."

"[I]t is just wrong," he added after claiming his opponent, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, "introduced" "the first instances of it…during his administration."

Youngkin's comments come as the Virginia governor's race nears a critical point. With the election on Tuesday and a chance that a winner may not be decided until a few days thereafter, the race has turned nastier. The Lincoln Project admitted to planting tiki torch-wielding people in white shirts and khakis at a Youngkin rally on Friday in an effort to link the candidate to the white supremacist groups that attended the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally.

    Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in Old Town Alexandria’s Farmers Market in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021.  (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

    A small group of demonstrators dressed as "Unite the Right" rally-goers with tiki torches stand on a sidewalk as Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin arrives on his bus for a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. October 29, 2021.   (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

    Campaign signs for Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin stand together on the last day of early voting in the Virginia gubernatorial election in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021.       (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler was found to have publicly lied about not knowing about any sexual assaults in school restrooms. Ziegler had told the school board about an alleged sexual assault in a girls' restroom on May 28. A Loudoun County judge found the 15-year-old boy guilty.

Youngkin said school officials "quietly" moved him to another school and "hid" the investigation from parents and the public. He went on to allegedly sexually assault "another young woman," according to Youngkin.

"[The Loudoun County School Board, Ziegler and Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj] are absolutely guilty of gross negligence and not fulfilling their constitutional duty to make sure that our children receive a quality education," he said.

"[T]his is just so fundamentally wrong that all of a sudden the Department of Justice has been turned into a political tool to silence parents and and strip them of their First Amendment rights, not to mention the right they have in Virginia to be fully engaged to actually have a real say over their children's education," he continued. "This is a fundamental moment in the Commonwealth of Virginia, but it's a fundamental moment across the whole country."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.