Virginia Giuffre's memoir recounts rape by former prime minister; Epstein's ties to Bill Clinton, Trump

In her posthumous memoir, Virginia Giuffre recounts being groomed as a teenager and sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — writing that the abuse included rape by an unnamed prime minister and encounters with powerful men such as former President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump.

The book, "Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice," was released Tuesday and garnered global attention. While it made no explicit allegations against Clinton or Trump, Giuffre did chronicle meetings with both in contexts not related to Epstein's alleged crimes.

The story Giuffre recounts of how she was sucked into Epstein and Maxwell's high-powered orbit begins when her father helped get her a job at Mar-a-Lago, where he worked as a maintenance worker. Giuffrie's discussions of Trump in the book largely place him as a background figure during her early days at Mar-a-Lago, where she eventually met Maxwell in the summer of 2000.

"It couldn’t have been more than a few days before my dad said he wanted to introduce me to Mr. Trump himself. They weren’t friends, exactly. But Dad worked hard, and Trump liked that—I’d seen photos of them posing together, shaking hands," Giuffre writes. "Trump couldn’t have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic that I was there. 'Do you like kids?' he asked. 'Do you babysit at all?' He explained that he owned several houses next to the resort that he lent to friends, many of whom had children that needed tending."

Giuffre also recounts how Epstein and Trump's relationship eventually broke down, an explanation for which differs from the one Trump has publicly provided. Giuffre said Trump withdrew Epstein's membership at Mar-a-Lago after hitting the teenage daughter of another guest, but Trump has publicly said that a spat about Epstein coaxing his Mar-a-Lago spa employees was what led to the end of their relationship.

Giuffre, working an entry-level position at the resort's spa, recounted how Maxwell sought to hire her as a masseuse despite her lack of experience. Before she knew it, Giuffre was traveling alongside Epstein and Maxwell around the world performing sexual favors. According to Giuffre, it was difficult to reconcile the fact that her abusers commanded so much respect from such powerful figures.

"This was a man who displayed framed photographs of himself with the Dalai Lama, with the pope, and with members of the British royal family. A photo in his Palm Beach house showed Epstein posing behind the podium of the White House briefing room," Giuffre writes. "This was a man who’d had former president Bill Clinton over for dinner (I was at the table that night) and who’d hosted Al and Tipper Gore as well (again, I was there)."

"Maxwell was proud of her friendships with famous people, especially men," Giuffre added in the memoir. "[Maxwell] loved to talk about how easily she could get former president Bill Clinton on the phone." According to Giuffre, Epstein and Maxwell visited the White House together during Clinton's tenure in the Oval Office. In the book, Giuffre also recalled how Clinton flew on Epstein's plane in 2002, but she was not present for that trip.

"On September 21, Epstein and Maxwell were leaving New York on an extended trip to Africa. Marcinkova was flying with them on Epstein's Boeing 727, as were several high-profile guests: the actors Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey and former president Clinton, not to mention six U.S. Secret Service agents. (Clinton has said the trip was a humanitarian mission that included stops related to the work of his foundation.)" Giuffre wrote.

However, despite naming Clinton in the book about her experience being sex trafficked by Epstein, Giuffre lamented the media's propensity to connect the former president to Epstein's crimes. "Right away, the article noted that I had never been ‘lent out’ to the former president. But I guess the Mail found it newsworthy simply that I’d witnessed Epstein and Clinton together," she writes.

Among the various trafficking incidents Giuffre talked about in her book, which do directly involve powerful people from Epstein and Maxwell's orbit, was a brutal rape by an unnamed former prime minister on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2002. According to Giuffre's account of the incident, she was ordered by Epstein to have sex with the prime minister, who choked her nearly to unconsciousness and mocked her fear of the situation. Giuffre said that upon returning to Epstein after the incident, she begged not to be sent back to the prime minister, but Epstein told her the brutality was just part of the job.

According to Giuffre, this horrific incident was a turning point for her.

"Before the Prime Minister’s attack, Epstein had me fooled. I thought that Epstein’s predilection for childlike girls was a sickness, but that, in his twisted way, he meant well. After the attack, I couldn’t stay a fool. Having been treated so brutally and then seeing Epstein’s callous reaction to how terrorized I felt, I had to accept that Epstein meted out praise merely as a manipulation to keep me subservient. Epstein cared only about Epstein," Giuffre writes in her memoir. "At that point, I hit bottom. I now knew I wouldn’t survive. I saw only two possible options: either someone Epstein trafficked me to would kill me or I would take my own life."

Giuffre would eventually die by suicide in April, roughly six months before the release of her memoir.