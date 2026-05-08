Virginia Dems split on DOJ probe of Soros-backed DA accused of giving 'sweetheart deals' to illegal aliens

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News that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had opened an investigation against Fairfax County Prosecutor Steve Descano on Wednesday prompted mixed reactions from Virginia Democrats.

The skepticism from some — but joined with some sense of openness from others — underscores the distrust that many Democrats harbor toward President Donald Trump’s DOJ while also highlighting frustrations from lawmakers over preventable violence.

At least one Democrat, Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Va., dismissed the case as a witch hunt.

"I think the DOJ has been putting a lot of ‘Ls’ on the board. I think this would be another loss in their column," Walkinshaw said.

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Others said they would reserve judgment.

"I was discouraged, but I don’t want to prejudge. I very much hope and believe that the Commonwealth attorney has done nothing wrong or untoward. If they find anything, then we can fix it," Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., told Fox News Digital.

Descano, who has received more than $600,000 in campaign support from the Justice and Public Safety PAC, a committee primarily funded by billionaire megadonor George Soros, has become a lightning rod figure in the national conversation over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown amid a string of murders in Fairfax County involving illegal alien repeat offenders.

Most notable among them: The death of Stephanie Minter allegedly at the hands of Abdul Jalloh drew scrutiny when reports emerged that Jalloh had reportedly been arrested and released more than 30 times.

In press releases following Minter’s death, DHS claimed that Descano’s office had been warned about Jalloh and the danger he posed to the public ahead of Minter’s death.

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On Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said the investigation into Descano would zero in on his plea bargaining, charging decisions and sentencing policies.

"Under my leadership, the Civil Rights Division will not allow local prosecutors to pick and choose winners based on their immigration status," Dhillon said.

"This investigation will uncover whether this prosecutor is putting the community at risk in offering sweetheart deals to illegal immigrants charged with serious crimes."

Although he has voiced criticisms of the Trump administration’s focus on immigrants in the past, Beyer lamented the presence of repeat offenders — and not just in Fairfax County.

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"If it’s legitimate, I hope they do their job well. I’ve often seen cases around the country where you just can’t believe somebody with so many prior convictions is still out.

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"I think we have a responsibility to protect the public," Beyer added.

Descano’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.