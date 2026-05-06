DOJ opens investigation into Soros-backed DA accused of shielding illegal immigrants from consequences

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FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Justice launched a civil rights investigation Wednesday into an embattled Virginia prosecutor over allegations his office has given preferential treatment to criminal illegal immigrants, escalating scrutiny of Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano.

DOJ Civil Rights Division head Harmeet Dhillon said in a letter first obtained by Fox News Digital that the department is examining whether Descano’s office violated federal law by weighing "immigration consequences" in charging decisions and plea deals, which the department said could amount to unequal treatment of defendants.

"I have authorized a full investigation to determine whether the [Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney] has engaged in unlawful discrimination in violation of Title VI and the Safe Streets Act," Dhillon said, noting that both "prohibit recipients of Federal financial assistance from discriminating based upon race, color, or national origin."

Dhillon said the investigation was based on a 2020 Fairfax policy about prosecutorial decisions that instructs prosecutors to weigh what could happen to immigrants charged or convicted of crimes, including consequences such as deportation. Dhillon said her office was looking at whether Descano's office is "engaged in a pattern or practice of depriving persons of rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States."

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Descano, the progressive top cop in Virginia’s most populous county, has drawn criticism from Republicans and faced congressional scrutiny because of his policies perceived to extend leniency to illegal immigrants.

He first gained national attention from the murder of Stephanie Minter at a Fairfax bus stop in 2026. The suspect, a Sierra Leone national named Abdul Jalloh, had more than two dozen prior arrests, and as details about the case surfaced, Descano’s office was found to have repeatedly dropped violent charges against Jalloh and ignored warnings that he was dangerous.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Descano’s office for comment.

This is a developing story check back for updates.