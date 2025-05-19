Biden speaks out for first time since cancer diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden is commenting publicly for the first time Monday after it was announced he was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.

"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," Biden wrote on X.

Biden’s team revealed Sunday that the former president "was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms."

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," it said in a statement.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement added.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and President Donald Trump have since commented on Biden's cancer diagnosis.

"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Obama noted in posts on social media.

Trump said, "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis."

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," he added in a post on Truth Social.

Clinton said, "My friend Joe Biden’s always been a fighter," and "Hillary and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts."

