Venezuela releases multiple American citizens from prison following military operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The interim government in Venezuela has released at least four U.S. citizens who were imprisoned under President Nicolás Maduro's regime, Fox News confirmed.

The release marks the first known release of Americans in the South American country since the U.S. military completed an operation to capture authoritarian Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is now facing federal drug trafficking charges in New York.

"We welcome the release of detained Americans in Venezuela," a State Department official said Tuesday. "This is an important step in the right direction by the interim authorities."

The release of American citizens was first reported by Bloomberg.

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER TO PROTECT VENEZUELA OIL REVENUE HELD IN US ACCOUNTS

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Venezuela had begun releasing political prisoners.

"Venezuela has started the process, in a BIG WAY, of releasing their political prisoners," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Thank you! I hope those prisoners will remember how lucky they got that the USA came along and did what had to be done."

Venezuela's interim government has reported that 116 prisoners have been released, although only about 70 have been verified by the non-governmental organization Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón, according to Bloomberg.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said prisoner releases would continue, according to the outlet.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FILES SEIZURE WARRANTS TARGETING SHIPS TIED TO VENEZUELAN OIL TRADE: REPORT

The U.S. government issued a new security alert Saturday urging Americans in Venezuela to leave the country immediately, citing security concerns and limited ability to provide emergency assistance, the U.S. Embassy in Caracas said.

"U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately," the embassy said in the alert.

The warning pointed to reports of armed groups operating on Venezuelan roads.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the military operation, Trump suggested that the U.S. would "run" Venezuela for an extended period.

"We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," he said.