Venezuelan Political Crisis

Venezuela releases multiple American citizens from prison following military operation

At least four Americans were freed by Venezuela’s interim government in the first known release since a U.S. military operation captured President Nicolás Maduro.

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
NEW: Americans urged to LEAVE Venezuela amid security concerns Video

NEW: Americans urged to LEAVE Venezuela amid security concerns

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera shares details on the State Department's plea for U.S. citizens to leave Venezuela amid a transition of power following the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

The interim government in Venezuela has released at least four U.S. citizens who were imprisoned under President Nicolás Maduro's regime, Fox News confirmed.

The release marks the first known release of Americans in the South American country since the U.S. military completed an operation to capture authoritarian Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is now facing federal drug trafficking charges in New York.

"We welcome the release of detained Americans in Venezuela," a State Department official said Tuesday. "This is an important step in the right direction by the interim authorities."

The release of American citizens was first reported by Bloomberg.

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER TO PROTECT VENEZUELA OIL REVENUE HELD IN US ACCOUNTS

Venezuelans in Chile celebrate the capture of President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelans celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (Esteban Felix/AP Photo)

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Venezuela had begun releasing political prisoners.

"Venezuela has started the process, in a BIG WAY, of releasing their political prisoners," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Thank you! I hope those prisoners will remember how lucky they got that the USA came along and did what had to be done."

Venezuela's interim government has reported that 116 prisoners have been released, although only about 70 have been verified by the non-governmental organization Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón, according to Bloomberg.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said prisoner releases would continue, according to the outlet.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FILES SEIZURE WARRANTS TARGETING SHIPS TIED TO VENEZUELAN OIL TRADE: REPORT

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Nicolás Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026, in New York City (XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

The U.S. government issued a new security alert Saturday urging Americans in Venezuela to leave the country immediately, citing security concerns and limited ability to provide emergency assistance, the U.S. Embassy in Caracas said.

"U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately," the embassy said in the alert.

The warning pointed to reports of armed groups operating on Venezuelan roads.

Venezuelan citizens celebrate in the streets following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan citizens in Cucuta, Colombia celebrate during a rally on the Colombia-Venezuela border after the confirmation of Nicolás Maduro's capture in Caracas, on January 3, 2026. (Jair F. Coll/Getty Images)

Following the military operation, Trump suggested that the U.S. would "run" Venezuela for an extended period.

"We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," he said.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

