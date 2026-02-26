DHS shutdown triggers TSA ‘emergency measures’ as lawmaker warns airports could feel economic pain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is taking emergency measures amid a partial DHS shutdown that dragged on for another week, as a top lawmaker who oversees transportation warned of potential economic fallout at airports.

While Democrats have held up funding for DHS, their intended target — ICE — remains resourced due to a $75 billion infusion from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year.

Over the weekend, several reports claimed DHS was prepared to pause TSA PreCheck — the program that allows qualified frequent fliers a speedier pass through security.

But a TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that PreCheck remains "operational with no change for the traveling public."

"As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly," the spokesperson said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also told CNN on Wednesday that one contingency could arise in which unpaid TSA officers may need to find alternative employment to provide for their families.

At that point, "we’ll have to prioritize where the most travelers go through their security checkpoints," she said.

So far, there have been no noticeable flight delays due to the TSA shutdown.

As of now, the main TSA program suspended is that of "courtesy escorts" for dignitaries including members of Congress. Escorts have been paused to "allow officers to focus on the mission of securing America’s skies," a TSA spokesperson said.

"Until funding is restored, all travelers should expect a process that does not sacrifice security," the agency said in a statement.

However, the top lawmaker on the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation told Fox News Digital that the program does not appear to be universally in place, noting he either goes through TSA security like other travelers or occasionally gets assistance from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office when flying to Washington.

"I personally haven't seen too much of a slowdown because they are essential personnel and they're gonna be working," Chairman Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital in an interview Wednesday.

"The problem is, those folks — they need their paychecks. And so, we're making them work without a paycheck and that's just not right," he said, adding that he plans to ask DHS about long-term contingencies if the shutdown drags on.

"If somehow this is going to be affecting service in any way, I would expect more people not to be showing up to work, but again, I haven't had direct reports from TSA telling me that travel has been disrupted."

Gimenez said that for a district like his — South Dade and the Florida Keys — air travel is inextricably tied to its economy. It is served by two airports: the major international hub of MIA and the much smaller, tourism-powered EYW.

"Obviously in Miami, a lot of people know who I am, and a lot of those agents know who I am, and they’ve acted very professionally," he said when asked if he has heard directly from constituents or agents about the shutdown.

A source familiar with the situation also said Miami International Airport is the city’s top employer and the region’s leading economic generator.

Gimenez agreed, adding that when MIA faces any adversities, it ripples into the surrounding area.

"The longer this goes on, I would think you're going to see some travel disruptions due to TSA, due to, you know, those folks that aren't getting paid – and [then onto] hotels, and it’ll affect everything. It affects everything."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ranking Member LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., for her take on the situation.

McIver’s district notably encompasses another major international hub: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Noem said the current situation is the third time Democrats have forced a shutdown of her agency during the 119th Congress.

"Shutdowns have real-world consequences, not just for the men and women of DHS and their families who go without a paycheck, but they endanger our national security," she said.

"The American people depend on this department every day, and we are making tough but necessary workforce and resource decisions to mitigate the damage inflicted by these politicians. TSA and CBP are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts."

Noem further warned that FEMA — another affected agency — must brace for yet another nor’easter and will halt all non-disaster-related response efforts while its resources are tied up.

Global Entry, a Customs and Border Protection-facilitated program at airports receiving international flights, will be halted.

The program, seen as the traveler’s version of TSA PreCheck for international arrivals, will have officers reassigned to assist other arriving passengers.

"CBP will also be suspending requests for port courtesies for members of Congress at all ports of entry to include escorts and tours in order for personnel to be reassigned to essential border security operations," the agency said.