Trump admin asks Supreme Court to end temporary protected status for Syrian migrants

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to end TPS for Syrians

Alex Nitzberg
President Donald Trump's administration is pushing for the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to nix temporary protected status for Syrians.

"This application marks the third time that the government has been compelled to seek a stay from this Court after lower Courts have baselessly blocked the Secretary of Homeland Security's determinations regarding Temporary Protected Status (TPS) just before they took effect," the filing declares.

"The lower courts' arrogation of core Executive Branch prerogatives irreparably harms the government, and respondents' alleged harms were inherent in the temporary nature of the program that Congress designed."

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

