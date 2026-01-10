Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump signs order to protect Venezuela oil revenue held in US accounts

President Donald Trump said court action against the funds would undermine U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives.

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
WERE DOING TREMENDOUS THINGS: President Trump outlines oil plans in Venezuela Video

WERE DOING TREMENDOUS THINGS: President Trump outlines oil plans in Venezuela

President Donald Trump discusses how companies can help rebuild Venezuela following the capture of dictator Nicolas Maduro.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order blocking U.S. courts from seizing Venezuelan oil revenues held in American Treasury accounts.

The order, titled "Safeguarding Venezuelan Oil Revenue for the Good of the American and Venezuelan People," states that any court attempt to seize the funds would pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

It also states that the funds remain the sovereign property of Venezuela and are not assets available to private creditors or judgment holders.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF WHO IS ATTENDING TRUMP'S OIL EXECUTIVE MEETING AFTER MADURO OPERATION

President Donald Trump sits in Oval Office and signs executive orders

President Donald Trump is pictured signing two executive orders on Sept. 19, 2025, establishing the "Trump Gold Card" and introducing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas. He signed another executive order recently protecting oil revenue. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The order was issued to prevent private creditors from using U.S. courts to seize the funds before the administration determines how they will be used.

The funds are held in U.S. Treasury accounts on behalf of Venezuela’s government and its state-run oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A., and are derived from oil sales and related transactions.

'WE BUILT VENEZUELA’S OIL INDUSTRY:' TRUMP VOWS US ENERGY RETURN AFTER MADURO'S CAPTURE

Oil pumpjack in Venezuela

A Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) oil pumpjack on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, on Nov. 17, 2023.   (Gabby Oraa/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Trump signed the order on Friday, the same day that he met with nearly two dozen top oil and gas executives at the White House. 

The president said American energy companies will invest $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela’s "rotting" oil infrastructure and push production to record levels following the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. has moved aggressively to take control of Venezuela’s oil future following the collapse of the Maduro regime.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

